Genelia D'Souza's Bold Lips With A Bold Outfit Is A Make-up Lesson That You Need

You might have been told many a time that bold on bold is not a great combination. Well, that might be true but not if you know the right colours and the right way to combine them. Genelia D'souza posted a picture on her Instagram handle that showed us exactly how to rock bold on bold. And that is a make-up lesson that we all need in our lives.

So, Genelia wore a stunning maroon maxi dress in the post which she paired up with a subtle yet bold make-up look. She went with a dewy base which she topped off with a subtle blush on the apples of her cheeks. Her eye look was a copper brown smokey eye. Thinly lined eyes and bare eyelashes finished off her eye look. She coupled this look with a deep maroon matte lipstick that matched her outfit and hair styled in a messy bun. We think she looked effortlessly gorgeous in this look.

What we learnt from this look is that when you wear the same bold lip colour as your outfit, go for a matte lipstick. Keep the base minimal with a soft blush on your cheeks. Don't go overboard with bronzer and highlighter. Also, keep your hair out of your face and your accessories to the minimal.