From Priyanka Chopra To Sonam Kapoor, The Celebrities Who Made Floating Eyeliner The Biggest Trend

Beauty trends are having a moment! There has never been a time when so many beauty trends fluttered in founding its ways into the hearts and vanity of even the celebrities. One of the few make-up trends that has been hard (read impossible) to break is the cat eyes. Imagine our surprise when floating eyeliner took the eyeliner trend by storm.

While the classic cat eyeliner has not lost its charm, floating eyeliner has already gathered quite the fan following. In many occasions, our favourite celebrities have flaunted the floating eyeliner trend. That should tell you something. You probably have wanted to try the trend yourself but never go to it. Ahh.. You just need a little nudge in the right direction. And we are here to do that.

We have come up with five instances that your favourite celebrity has sported the floating eyeliner look.

Priyanka Chopra With the huge appearances Priyanka Chopra has made in the last couple of years, it would have been weird if she had not sported the floating eyeliner to at least one of them. Priyanka wore this look at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 and looked magnificent. She did not go too crazy with her make-up look. The blushed cheeks and the purple lips gave her eyes enough attention. Hers was the classic floating eyeliner that you wouldn't be able to catch if you didn't look too closely. Sonam Kapoor There is probably not a beauty trend that the fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor has not tried yet. Sonam put on the floating eyeliner look for the promotions of her movie, The Zoya Factor. Wearing a nude and dewy make-up, Sonam went fro a thick floating eyeliner that reached the centre of her crease. The look was ethereal and we are sure this is one of our favourite make-up looks from Sonam Kapoor. Ariana Grande Ariana Grande is famous for her signature ponytail and make-up. But even she could not resist the temptation of floating eyeliner. In one of her posts on Instagram last year, Ariana ditched her trusted cat eyeliner and wore the stunning floating eyeliner. While the rest of her make-up was the same- dewy base, nude glittery eyes, shiny tip of the nose and glossy lips- her eyeliner took her look up a notch. It was a thick almost cat eyeliner that went till half of her crease. On her complete subtle and nude look, the eyeliner took our breath away. Shraddha Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor appeared on the cover of the November 20019 issue of Cosmopolitan India Magazine wearing a make-up look that was all parts stunning and bold. Wearing a glittery zipper with a multitude of colours, Shraddha chose one of the shades to define her make-up. With her lip shade matching her eyeshadow shade, the extended thick floating eyeliner gave her look ‘elegant-yet-edgy' touch. Sonakshi Sinha When Sonakshi Sinha appeared as a judge in the reality show, Myntra Fashion Superstar, she created an uproar right from her first look. The look above was worn by her for the first episode of the show and we must say, what a beginning! With a full face of make-up and the sleek rope braid, the floating eyeliner made her look sassy and sensual.