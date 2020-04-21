Priyanka Chopra Swears By DIY This Hair Mask Passed Down From Her Mother Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

If there is one thing that you can not ignore about Priyanka Chopra, it is her luscious hair. And it seems this amazing DIY hair mask is the secret behind them.

In this period of lockdown, taking proper care of hair and skin has become a priority for many. Some of us are trying to have just started a skincare and haircare routine in the quarantine period. Isn't that amazing. Well, one thing is for sure, this is not a time to lag on your beauty regime, especially when it comes to your hair. Keeping your hair healthy is an all-time job. You can not take a break from it just because you are not going out. And Priyanka Chopra makes a very good point of it on her latest Instagram post.

Through her post, Priyanka mentioned that a few years back she shared her beauty regime with the Vogue magazine. And also that considering the current situation, it is time to revisit the DIY beauty hacks she had mentioned. Truer words were never spoken (more like written!). And so she shared a DIY hair hack that will work for dry scalp, itchiness, dandruff and many other hair issues.

To help you notch up your hair game, we present to you this amazing hair DIY hair mask by Priyanka Chopra that has been 'passed down to her from her mother and to her mother by her mother'.

Take two tablespoons of yogurt in a bowl, add a tsp of honey to it and crack open an egg in the bowl. Mix these ingredients to get a thick paste. This power-packed all-natural hair mask is rich in nutrients and moisture that your hair is going to love. Thanks to its exfoliating properties, yogurt does a great job of cleansing your scalp. Honey adds the moisture in the scalp and soothes any itching or irritation. The egg has essential proteins that stimulate the hair follicles and boost hair growth.

Now comes the application part. Part your hair in sections and apply the mask all over your scalp. The diva suggests to keep the mask on for about 30 minutes and washing it off using warm water. Squeeze the excess water out of your hair and let it air dry.

If you do try Priyanka's DIY hair mask, let us know in the comment section below how did you like it.