Eman Suleman Inspires Us With Her Orange Eye Shadow And Red Lip Shade Makeup Look

Sometimes, when it comes to makeup, we want to highlight just one feature and balance the rest of the makeup look. If you looking for simple makeup options this fall/ winter season, you can take inspiration from model and actress Eman Suleman. She beckoned us to up our look with amazing makeup looks, which you can easily ace. So, let's talk about her makeup looks.

So, for one of the makeup looks, she elevated her style quotient with orange eye shadow. Dressed in a deep orange knitted sweater and dark blue denims, Eman looked stunning and her makeup look absolutely complemented her look. She went for a whiff of sun-kissed makeup with meticulous contouring, glossy pink lip shade, and orange eye shadow with winged eyeliner. She captioned her picture as, "All my life, I've cried my way through the cold. This is the first time I've bought & worn thermals, and man, they're a life changer. Ammi always said, layering is the only way to keep yourself warm, and I wish I had listened to her a long time ago. Anyway, I think I like the cold after all. 🧡🍁🍂💛 Special thanks to @nansongill for makeup and pictures."

If orange was what she highlighted her makeup with in the first look, the second makeup look was about red tones. This too was winter-perfect and her makeup was marked by matte red lip shade, sun-kissed makeup with pink cheekbones, and eye makeup was light. The softly-curled short tresses rounded out her avatar. She wore a knitted colourful sweater and washed denims. Eman captioned her picture as, "Dhoop saiknay gaye thay."

So, which look of Eman Suleman did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram

Story first published: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 14:39 [IST]