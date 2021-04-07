Top 3 Stunning Eye Makeup Looks From Eman Suleman’s Instagram That Will Blow Your Mind! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

No matter wherever we are going, we want to look our best. So, we can all agree that makeup is one of the best things that helps us look good within a few minutes. But ever since, the coronavirus outbreak, masks have become a necessary wearable accessory and so, with our lips covered, we tend to give more time to the eye makeup. For inspiration, we have been looking up to the celebrities and the Instagram feeds of the makeup enthusiasts.

But today, we have major makeup inspiration coming from the Zindagi Tamasha (Circus of Life) actress Eman Suleman who, has been stealing the limelight with her amazing pictures in funky attires and bold makeup. Her Instagram feed is a lot about stunning and inspiring eye makeup looks that you would love to try out. So, we give to you a quick look of her 3 eye-makeup looks from her Instagram that are surely eye-catching.

The Colour Pop Red Eye Shadow Look

Eman Suleman opted for colour pop red eye shadow and totally nailed it. She applied the red eye shadow all over her lids and crease and in fact, applied multiple coats to keep it bold and to make it pop more. The eye shadow was extended to the outer corner of eyes and she even dragged it to her lower lash line to highlight the shade even more. She tight-lined her eyes with a black eye pencil and wrapped up her look with pink lip shade, which she topped off with oodles of gloss.

The Shimmer Blue Eye Shadow Look

This makeup look of Eman Suleman looks effortless amazing and you can easily experiment with it. She picked the sky-blue shimmer eye shadow and applied it all over her lids, keeping her crease half covered. The eye shadow was kept dark and bold but she blended it at the outer corner of her eyes to lighten it and give it a perfect tone. She further upped her eye makeup look with black kohl and mascara. Her cheekbones and T-zone were slightly highlighted while the pink lipstick spruced up her look.

The Exaggerated Look With Olive Green Eye Shadow

Eman Suleman took the eye makeup game to another level with this look, which she created from the olive-green eye shadow. Before creating the look, she first picked the black eye pencil and created zig-zag shaped outlines close to her eyes, going up to her forehead. She then filled in the geometrical shape with shimmer olive green eye shadow. Her exaggerated eye shadow covered her eyes, eyebrows, and some part of her forehead. Keeping the base flawless, Eman sharply highlighted her face and elevated her look with a red lipstick. However, the lip liner gave her lips a fuller effect.

We absolutely loved these eye makeup looks of Eman Suleman. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Eman Suleman's Instagram