Golden Globes 2021: Elle Fanning Steals The Show With Her Stunning Makeup Look And Neat Twisted Bun
This year Golden Globes Awards was held virtually but the celebrities definitely kept the spark alive with their red carpet-perfect beauty looks. Many stars showed up their glowy skin, makeup looks, and hairstyles but it was The Great actress Elle Fanning, whose beautiful look made many jaws drop. The star wore stunning makeup and a neat and elegant twisted bun that looked classy and spectacular. With her such amazing look, she totally stole the show and gave the best beauty moment. So, let us talk about her makeup and hairstyle both in detail for beauty inspiration.
So, talking about her makeup first, Elle Fanning took our heart away with her glowing skin. The base of her makeup was done on-point. It was perfectly primed and then the equal proportion of foundation and concealer, brought in more glam to her face. The base was coated from powder that balanced her look and brightened up her face. Coming to eye makeup, Elle applied a thick line of black eyeliner on her upper lash line from the inner corner of her eyes. She extended it to the outer corner of her eyes, making it pointed. The actress applied light pink eye shadow all over her lids and crease and dragged the same to her lower lash line. A nice coat of mascara was applied to her eye lashes. Her face was contoured and she highlighted the high points of her face - the cheekbones, the top and the bridge of her nose, and the cupid's bow. The star blushed up the apple of her cheeks and finished off her look with pink lipstick.
Coming to her hairstyle now, Elle pulled back her blonde tresses and tied it into a mid-ponytail. She then twisted her ponytail and wrapped it around the base of her ponytail to create the bun. It looked neat, elegant, and striking. Well, the actress looked super stunning as she sported this makeup look and hairstyle with an icy blue silk gown.
So, what do you think about this makeup look and hairstyle of Elle Fanning? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Instagram
