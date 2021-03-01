Golden Globes 2021: Elle Fanning, Kaley Cuoco And Other Celebs Sizzle In Their Fashionable Gowns Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

The much-awaited Golden Globes 2021 awards was held on Sunday. Unlike previous years, this time the event was held virtually, due to coronavirus pandemic but that didn't stop the celebrities from flaunting their fashion game. Kaley Cuoco, Elle Fanning, Rosamund Pike and other stars were dressed to slay in their red carpet-perfect gowns and joined the virtual award ceremony from the comfort of their homes. So, let us take a look at their stunning gowns and find whose gown was the best.

Kaley Cuoco In A Shimmering Grey Gown Kaley Cuoco dazzled in a strapless grey-hued structured gown, which was accentuated by star-shaped shimmering accents. Her gown came from Oscar de la Renta and it featured a short train that added fashion quotient. She teamed it with minimal jewellery by Harry Winston and wrapped up her look with filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Kaley let loose her side-parted blonde tresses. Rosamund Pike In A Red Ruffle Gown Rosamund Pike looked like a pretty doll in a sleeveless structured red ball gown, which came from Alexander McQueen. Her gown was accentuated by dramatic ruffle layers of net-fabric and knotted detailing. She teamed it with a pair of black shoes and spruced up her look with filled brows, black kohl, soft blush, and red lip shade. Rosamund let loose her mid-parted shoulder-length straight tresses and looked gorgeous. Elle Fanning In An Icy Blue Gown Elle Fanning wore an icy-blue sizzling gown and grabbed the best-dressed title at the Golden Globes Awards 2021. She opted for a sleeveless plunging-neckline satin Gucci gown, which was accentuated by long train. Her gown also featured a long panel that she draped around her arms stylishly. She accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings from Fred Leighton. Elle pulled back her sleek blonde tresses into a neat elegant bun and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and lovely shade of pink lipstick. Amanda Seyfried In A Red Mermaid Gown Amanda Seyfried was decked up in a backless faded red mermaid gown, which came from Oscar de la Renta. Her body-hugging gown was accentuated by heavy flower detailing and flared hem. She upped her look with white pearl detailed silver-toned earring and a neckpiece. Amanda let loose her side-parted blonde cascading curls and rounded out her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, black kohl, contoured cheekbones, and pale pink lipstick. Cynthia Erivo In A Neon Green Gown Cynthia Erivo graced the red carpet in a sleeveless crew-neck structured neon-green gown. Her Valentino spring 2021 couture tea-length gown featured subtle striped accents and she completed her look with a pair of nice footwear. She notched up her look with silver-toned studs and a nose ring and wore skin-hued gloves. Bald head, black kohl, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lipstick rounded out her look. Margot Robbie In A Crystal Black Gown Margot Robbie sported a cold-shoulder black slit gown, which was accentuated by heavy crystal detailing and multiple ruffled layers. The thin black statement belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Silver-toned studs, rings, and black nail paint upped her look. Margot let loose her side-parted blonde tresses and enhanced her look with pointed brows, black eyeliner, and red lip shade spruced up her look. Sarah Hyland In A Bright Red Gown Sarah Hyland caught all our attention as she got dressed in an off-shoulder bright red flared gown. It was a structured gown with a cinched waist detailing. She teamed it with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings and rings. Sarah let loose her mid-parted highlighted curled locks and elevated her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, false eyelashes, and pink lipstick.

So, whose gown did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram