Drashti Dhami’s Bold Make-Up Look Highlighted By Dramatic Eyes And Reflected Lips Will Leave You Jaw Drop! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Drashti Dhami has been one of the most popular actresses of the Indian Television. Though it's been a long time we have not seen her on-screen but nevertheless she keeps the interest of her fans alive with her Instagram posts. The Madhubala actress constantly treats her fans with her gorgeous pictures online. So far, we have seen her winning hearts with her simple, subtle, and elegant looks but her recent photoshoot was bold and dramatic. In the pictures, Drashti was seen nailing an extremely bold and wild look that was marked by dramatic eyes and reflected lips. So, let us talk about her make-up look in detail.

So, Drashti Dhami went for a very minimal base, which was warm and dark. She slightly highlighted her face- the tip and the bridge of her nose, the cheekbones, and the cupid's bow. The Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi actress filled her brows with golden eyebrow pencil. She kept it thick and a little pointed. Drashti softly applied black kohl on her waterline and blended shimmering golden eye shadow all over her lids. She coated her eyelashes with a little amount of mascara.

Now, coming to the dramatic part of her make-up, Drashti Dhami picked red eye shadow and messily applied it all over her crease part and above her eyebrows. She then picked red eye pencil and created two dramatic lines below her lower lash line. With the same eye pencil, the Dill Mill Gayye actress created striking accents too. Next, she picked blue eye pencil and created accents on the tear-duct, at the corner of her eyes, and above the brows. Drashti then picked liquid red lipstick and stunningly created a reflection of her lips next to her lips. To create the reflection, she made a perfect shape of her lips, starting from the middle of her lips to dragging it on the outer part. Her make-up was done by Nikitasha Kapoor.

Coming to hair, the Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actress let loose her long heavily curled locks with side partition. Talking about her outfit, well, she sported a strappy plunging-neckline black crop top and teamed it with high-waist orange-brown shade jeans that had distressed hem.

So, what do you think about this look of Drashti Dhami? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Drashti Dhami