Disha Patani Turns Makeup Artist For Herself For A Brand Shoot And The Result Is Absolutely Amazing!

Disha Patani has left everyone impressed with her multiple talents. Apart from being a brilliant actress and stunning personality, the actress is also a great dancer and a big makeup enthusiast. Throughout the lockdown, she has been sharing several make-up videos on Instagram and on her YouTube channel not just to keep the interest of her fans alive but also to help them enhance their makeup skills by following her routine. She has been doing her own makeup for several events like weddings, photoshoots, etc., but recently, the diva debuted as a makeup artist as she did her own makeup for a brand shoot.

Lately, Disha dropped an Instagram reel video, where she was seen sitting on a chair wearing a white robe and doing her own makeup, from base to brows to blush. The video also showed how gorgeous the actress looked at the end after she got ready for the shoot. Her makeup was absolutely on-point and she nailed it. So, let us talk about her makeup look and how she prepared herself for the shoot in detail.

So, the 27 seconds fast motion video showed a glimpse of Disha Patani's makeup routine. She was seen starting her makeup with the base. She applied some foundation on her cheeks and face and blended it to perfection. The video then all of a sudden showed her highlighting her cheekbones by adding a tint of blush and then she switched to eyebrows. She filled and defined her brows with liquid product. At the end, the actress showed her complete look as she got ready for the shoot. The finished makeup look of Disha showed her in dewy base marked by highlighted cheekbones, brown eye makeup, and glossy pink lip shade.

While Disha was doing her own makeup, the video showed the hairstylists doing her hair. In the first half of the video, her hair was open but later it was tied up into a high ponytail with perfect pouf at the front.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, 'My first time doing my own Makeup at a brand shoot hair @zoeyquinny.hair'.

So, what do you think about this look of Disha Patani and her amazing make-up, which she did herself? Let us know that in the comment section.