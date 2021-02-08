Disha Patani’s Dual Tone Eyeshadow In The Shades Of Golden And Green Could Be Your Valentine’s Day Look Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Valentine's Day is coming up and you got to look your glamorous best for the date with your mate. If you are still struggling in finding the perfect makeup look for the day, hey, don't your worry, as Disha Patani has come to your rescue. The actress who has often been there to help us in upgrading our glamour quotient, recently, gave us beauty inspiration for the special day. She recently took to her Instagram feed to share a stunning picture of herself, where she was seen sporting dual-toned eyeshadow in the shades of golden and green. Keeping her eye makeup bold, she opted for glossy pink lip shade. Her this makeup look seemed very beautiful and perfect for both, day and night look. Here's how you can recreate her complete makeup look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Metallic golden eyeshadow

• Green eyeshadow

• False eyelashes

• Mascara

• Flat eyeshadow brush

• Eyebrow pencil

• Black kohl

• Pink lipstick

• Lip glow oil

• Beauty blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Prime the T-zone of your face.

• Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Use a damp beauty blender to blend it in.

• Apply the concealer all over your lids and under your eyes, and blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

• Immediately set the concealer in place using the setting powder.

• Softly contour your cheekbones and nose, using the contour brush.

• Blush up the apple of your cheeks.

• Moving on to the eyes, dip some metallic golden eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush, tap off the excess, and apply it on your lids.

• Apply the same eyeshadow on the tear-ducts as well.

• Now, take the green eyeshadow on the eyeshadow brush and apply it on the half part of your lids. Blend both the eyeshadow well to avoid harsh lines and edges.

• Extend the eyeshadow to the outer part of your lids to create a smoky effect.

• Apply black kohl on the waterline.

• Fill and define your brows, using eyebrow pencil.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eye lashes.

• Stick a pair of false eye lashes to your lashes and top it off with some mascara.

• Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Finish off the look by applying pink lipstick.

• Apply some lip glow oil all over your lips to add some glossy look to it.

• Lastly, set your make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

So, what do you think about this make-up look of Disha Patani? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Disha Patani