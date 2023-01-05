Just In
Deepika Padukone’s Bold Brows And Winged Liner: Get The Look Here!
Deepika Padukone is what you call - a STAR! Once awarded as one of the 100 most influential people in the world and as one of the highest-paid actresses in India, our darling Deepu is - in a single word - bewitching!
Deepika Padukone will be your makeup muse if you love to emphasize your eyes with make-up.
If you hadn't noticed, she always pairs her bold brows with a classic winged liner-a timeless makeup combination - a look that she can be spotted wearing on several occasions.
And today, we will try to recreate Deepika Padukone's Bold Brows And Winged Liner look in a step-by-step guide. Take a look.
Deepika Padukone's Bold Brows And Winged Liner: Get The Look Here!
Here is how you can recreate the perfect 90's heroine look of bold brows and winged eyeliner.
Step 1: The first step is to create a luminous base.
Step 2: Apply a rich moisturiser to the skin and buff with a damp sponge a radiant-finish foundation. You can also add a drop of liquid highlighter to your foundation to add glow. Apply a creamy concealer under the eyes and wherever you need additional coverage. Apply a setting powder to the T-zone to prevent excess shine.
Step 3: The first step in replicating Padukone's bold eyebrows is to brush your brow hairs with a spoolie. Using a small angled brush, apply a powder with a lighter shade in the inner thirds of your brows and a darker shade for the rest, ensuring the arches and ends of your brows are defined.
Step 4: If you are satisfied with the shape, set everything in place with a tinted gel to enhance the colour as well as the volume of the brows.
Step 5: You should begin by applying an eyeshadow primer on your eyelids, followed by a wash of eyeshadow across the lids (pick a medium-brown shade with a matte or shimmery finish). Next, select an eyeliner formula that works for you.
Step 6: Using a waterproof kohl pencil, tightline your eyes and fill in any gaps near the roots of your lashes, following your natural lash line as you paint them on.
Step 7: Using a volumizing mascara, curl your lashes and apply two coats.
Step 8: Use a cream highlighter on the high points of your cheeks and blend it with your fingers. Apply a hint of blush on the apples of your cheeks.
Step 9: It is common for Padukone to pair her statement eyes with nude lips. Therefore, to complete this look, swipe on a creamy lipstick in a shade that flatters your skin tone.
Voilà!You are done!
