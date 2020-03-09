ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Your Make-up Habits Might Make You Vulnerable To Coronavirus! Follow These Tips To Stay Safe

    By

    The Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 has caused quite a stir in our lives in the past few weeks. The virus that started from Wuhan, China has now spread to many other countries. Coronavirus has infected over 100,000 people worldwide, with the death toll rising each day. And with no cure for the virus, we are keen on taking all the precautionary measures to protect ourselves. But, have you considered that your make-up habits might make you vulnerable to this deadly virus? Yes, it is quite possible.

    Many women share their make-up products with friends and family. It is normal to use your colleagues' lipstick or kohl at the office or to share your compact powder with your friends. These make-up habits can prove to be harmful to you. Novel Coronavirus spreads with contact. Sharing your lipstick and other make-up products can be dangerous in times like these. Let's look at the make-up habits you need to avoid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Array

    Do Not Use Others Skincare And Make-up Products

    It is very normal to use other's make-up and skincare products. From moisturisers, lipsticks, foundation and compact powder, we often share stuff. Do not do that. This is not specific as a coronavirus precautionary measure, but you anyways not share your make-up products.

    Array

    Avoid The Tempting Lipstick

    You see your colleague or friend wearing a beautiful shade of lipstick and are immediately tempted to try it. Be warned! By using somebody's lipstick, you are putting yourself in a vulnerable position. Remember, not to use a lipstick used by others as through the lips you can come in direct contact with the virus.

    Array

    Use Your Lip Balm Wisely

    To get soft and plump lips, we apply lip balm multiple times throughout the day. Considering the widespread of the virus, you need to be careful while using not only others but your own lip balm as well. Normally we use our finger to apply the lip balm and that can put you at risk of coming in contact with coronavirus. Wash your hands clean before putting on the lip balm.

    Array

    Do Not Share Kohl

    Coronavirus can easily spread through your eyes. Avoid using other's kajal pencil. The virus whose symptoms are cough and fever need to be dealt with a lot of precautions.

    Array

    Avoid Going To The Parlour

    Women often visit parlours to get facials and make-up. Keeping coronavirus in mind, it would be wise if you avoid going the parlours. The same make-up product is used on multiple people in the parlours and hence, coronavirus can spread easily.

    Array

    Use Your Make-up Wisely

    Coronavirus has created a dreading situation in the country. With every day new cases bring discovered, we are gearing up to keep the virus at bay. Being extra cautious is the best way to be safe from this deadly virus. Use your make-up products in a clean environment (we tend to use the washroom as our customised dressing table) and wash your hands before using the make-up.

    These were a few tips that will help protect you. Apart from these tips, do not touch your wallets, mobiles and spectacles every few minutes. These are the things we expose in the public areas and there is a high chance of their coming in contact with the virus. You should also know that the virus can incubate on plastic products for almost 9 days. So, limit your exposure. After you use your phone, wash your hands clean.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 12:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue