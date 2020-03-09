Your Make-up Habits Might Make You Vulnerable To Coronavirus! Follow These Tips To Stay Safe Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

The Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 has caused quite a stir in our lives in the past few weeks. The virus that started from Wuhan, China has now spread to many other countries. Coronavirus has infected over 100,000 people worldwide, with the death toll rising each day. And with no cure for the virus, we are keen on taking all the precautionary measures to protect ourselves. But, have you considered that your make-up habits might make you vulnerable to this deadly virus? Yes, it is quite possible.

Many women share their make-up products with friends and family. It is normal to use your colleagues' lipstick or kohl at the office or to share your compact powder with your friends. These make-up habits can prove to be harmful to you. Novel Coronavirus spreads with contact. Sharing your lipstick and other make-up products can be dangerous in times like these. Let's look at the make-up habits you need to avoid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Do Not Use Others Skincare And Make-up Products It is very normal to use other's make-up and skincare products. From moisturisers, lipsticks, foundation and compact powder, we often share stuff. Do not do that. This is not specific as a coronavirus precautionary measure, but you anyways not share your make-up products. Avoid The Tempting Lipstick You see your colleague or friend wearing a beautiful shade of lipstick and are immediately tempted to try it. Be warned! By using somebody's lipstick, you are putting yourself in a vulnerable position. Remember, not to use a lipstick used by others as through the lips you can come in direct contact with the virus. Use Your Lip Balm Wisely To get soft and plump lips, we apply lip balm multiple times throughout the day. Considering the widespread of the virus, you need to be careful while using not only others but your own lip balm as well. Normally we use our finger to apply the lip balm and that can put you at risk of coming in contact with coronavirus. Wash your hands clean before putting on the lip balm. Do Not Share Kohl Coronavirus can easily spread through your eyes. Avoid using other's kajal pencil. The virus whose symptoms are cough and fever need to be dealt with a lot of precautions. Avoid Going To The Parlour Women often visit parlours to get facials and make-up. Keeping coronavirus in mind, it would be wise if you avoid going the parlours. The same make-up product is used on multiple people in the parlours and hence, coronavirus can spread easily. Use Your Make-up Wisely Coronavirus has created a dreading situation in the country. With every day new cases bring discovered, we are gearing up to keep the virus at bay. Being extra cautious is the best way to be safe from this deadly virus. Use your make-up products in a clean environment (we tend to use the washroom as our customised dressing table) and wash your hands before using the make-up.

These were a few tips that will help protect you. Apart from these tips, do not touch your wallets, mobiles and spectacles every few minutes. These are the things we expose in the public areas and there is a high chance of their coming in contact with the virus. You should also know that the virus can incubate on plastic products for almost 9 days. So, limit your exposure. After you use your phone, wash your hands clean.