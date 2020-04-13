Concealer Tips And Tricks That Will Change Your Make-up Game Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

If there is one product that is aptly named, it is the concealer.

Concealer, as the name suggests, is a make-up product to conceal all that you want to. It is a remarkable product that seems God-sent when you want to hide to those nasty dark circles. In fact, concealer can hide pretty much all the marks on your face that want to. Fortunately, that is not all a concealer is good for. It is a make-up product that holds so much power.

Not only under the eyes, but the concealer can also be used in multiple ways to on the face to give you a flawless make-up and make the process easy and less daunting. These simple concealer tips and tricks will change the way you do look at your make-up. Without further ado, let's see what these hacks are.

Draw An Inverted-Triangle For Full Glam

The dark circles under the eyes are the main reason why many of us invest in a concealer. But, most often we do not get the coverage that we need and that puts us off. It is our application technique that is to be blamed here. Do not go light-handed with your concealer. Draw an inverted triangle under your eyes using the concealer and you have the full glam no-dark-circles look.

Dab, Don't Rub

The places we apply concealer to on the face have thin skin, especially our under-eye area. When you rub the concealer in, it makes the fine lines more visible. Do not rub the concealer. Use dabbing motions with a damp beauty blender to blend the concealer in and you will have a flawless finish.

But First, Foundation

Concealing should be followed by foundation. There are two advantages to that. If applied before the foundation, the concealer moves underneath the foundation thus compromising the coverage the concealer provides. Second, after the foundation provides some coverage, you would not as some concealer.

Set It Pretty Much Immediately

One important thing about the concealer- it creases and badly. If not set, the concealer creases and ruins your entire look. To prevent that from happening, use a setting powder to immediately set your concealer.

Keep A Blotting Paper Handy

Setting the concealer must not hold it for the entire day. In cases when you know you are going to have a long day and you need to look fresh all through the day, keep some blotting paper handy. If you see your concealer creasing, set it straight with the blotting paper.

Use It As An Eyeshadow Primer

Eyeshadow primer is one of the most under-rated products and steps in the make-up process. But once you get into eyeshadow primer, there is no going back. You do not need to invest in an eyeshadow primer. Your concealer can be used as a great DIY eyeshadow primer. Before putting on the eyeshadow, dab some concealer on your eyelids. It will help to stick the eyeshadow better and bring out the colour of your eyeshadow as well.

Use It To Highlight The Lids

If you are just starting with the make-up, doing an extravagant eyeshadow might be intimidating for you. Start with your concealer. If you have a concealer that is two or three shades lighter than your skin tone, apply it all over your lid and you have a subtle and natural eye look.

Quick Solution For Puffy Eyes

Puffy eyes can be pretty difficult to deal with. And sometimes just dabbing the concealer won't make the cut. Mix your concealer with some highlighter and eye cream and you have a quick solution to hide the puffiness under your eyes.

Hide The Eyeliner Mistakes

Winged eyeliner has given some of us sleepless nights. That is how much an eyeliner freaks us out. Even if you get one eye perfect, there are high chances that you are going to screw the other one. Use concealer at times like these. If there are any mistakes while doing your eyeliner, the concealer can hide them pretty well.

Get The Sultry Lip Shape

Your natural lip shape might not be that flattering to give you the perfect pout. To give you lips a sharp and sultry look, clean up your lipstick after application using the concealer on a fine tip brush. With some practice, you can also use the concealer to alter the shape of your lips and highlight your cupid's bow.

How To Choose The Right Shade Of Concealer

Plump Up The Lips

Concealer can also give you lips a fuller and plump appearance. This trick is great for those with thin lips. Before applying lipstick, dab some concealer on the centre of your lips (both upper and lower). Use your fingers to blend it in properly. Top it off with a nude lipstick and you have fuller and plumper lips.

If you are going for a bright or deep shade, dab the concealer on the centre of your lips after applying the lipstick and apply a lighter shade over the concealer. This ombre lipstick gives the illusion of fuller lips.

Make Eyebrows Less Daunting

Doing the eyebrows is humungous of a task. Overdo it and it looks fake, underdo it and you ruin the whole look. And so, doing your brows can make you anxious. Well, not with concealer as your saviour. After you are done with defining and filling your eyebrows, use the concealer on a slanted eyebrow brush to clean up any mistakes or harsh lines.

Body Concealer To Give You The Extra Confidence

Got a special night for which you have planned a sexy outfit? You are excited to wear it, but it can make you conscious of your blemishes or any marks on the body. While we think you should own your marks, we also understand how difficult it can be. Well, what are body concealers for! Yep, concealer comes not only for your face but your body as well. So, the next time you are in the mood for something bold, add that extra oomph of confidence with some body concealer.

You Can Have More Than One Shade

Choosing the right shade of concealer is a task altogether. You never seem to match the perfect match. Well, good news for you- you don't have to find the perfect match. If you have got the wrong shade of concealer, you can still make it work. In fact, you need more than one shade of concealer to do a full glam look. To highlight the undereye and brow area, you need a lighter shade of concealer. To hide the blemishes and the marks, you need a concealer that matches your exact skin tone.

Contour With The Concealer

While we are at the topic of wrong shade of concealer, a concealer you can never seem to make work is one which is a shade or two darker than your natural skin tone. Folks, if such is a case, use it to contour the face. A concealer that is too dark can become an exceptional contour shade for you. And if you have never delved into contouring and always wanted to, it is a win-win situation.

Contour Versus Concealer - Basics You Need To Note

Make Your Own Tinted Moisturiser

If you want light coverage and you are out of your BB or CC cream, use the concealer to make your own DIY tinted moisturiser. To do that, mix some concealer with your moisturiser and you have a quick and effective tinted moisturiser to get you going. You might never go back to your BB or CC creams after this trick.

Spot Concealing Is A Saviour

Hiding the dark circles might not be what you need the concealer for. The blemishes and marks on the face can be equally frustrating. Well, you do not always need to apply the concealer all over the face. Spot concealing is a technique that works best for when you want to hide just a blemish or a scar. Just dab some concealer over the spot and blend it using your finger. Set it immediately and you are done.