Diwali 2019: 10 Fabulous Bollywood Divas Inspired Make-up Looks For Diwali Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Diwali is nothing less than a celebration. We wear our best clothes, light up the house and savour some amazing food. And for many of us, this festival of lights is not a one-day event. There are many social gatherings to attend and parties to rock. And that entails you looking absolutely stunning. While you might have your outfits figured out, don't underestimate the power of a great make-up look to outshine everyone.

It is the time to deck up and go for any make-up look that you want to try. So, where do you find a make-up look that is perfect for this dazzling occasion? It is simple actually- look for inspiration from the Bollywood divas. And this article, taking inspiration from the B-town divas, we have compiled for you 10 best make-up looks that are perfect for Diwali. Take a look!

1. The Subtle Glam Look

Not into make-up? A subtle glam look is the perfect look for you. Shraddha Kapoor looks effortlessly stunning in this make-up look and that is what this look will do for you. Go for a classic brown smokey eye look and line you upper and lower lash line. Defined eyebrows add definition to the face. This look comes with a nude lipstick that adds an element of glam into the look without being too obvious about it. Keep the hair simple or play with some chic hairstyles to glam up this look a little bit more.

2. The Thick Eyeliner Look

Want to try something dramatic? A thick colourful winged eyeliner Malaika Arora style would be perfect. Go with flushed and highlighted cheeks. Choose a shade of lipstick that is contrasting with the shade of your eyeshadow but still complement the shade of your attire. While Malaika has gone for a blue eyeliner look, you can choose any bright colour that goes with your outfit. Make the look even more defined with perfectly filled-in eyebrows.

3. The Bold Lip Look

Highlighting just your lips is a great idea for Diwali as well. Alia Bhatt, who is usually seen in neutral and muted make-up looks, has a great bold lip make-up idea for you. Keeping the rest of your simple, just focus on the lips and put on some bold lip shade. Adding a little blush will brighten your face. Line your eyes and fill in your eyebrows and you are done. This simple and easy look will get you festive ready in just 5 minutes.

4. The Statement Lips Look

Who can question the power of a red lip! And if you restrain from using a red lip on the regular days, Diwali is no time to hold yourself back. Make a bold statement with a red lip make-up look, just like Aishwarya. You can keep the eyelids bare or add some shine to them with silver eyeshadow. Pair this up with winged eyeliner and you are ready to rock the Diwali party.

5. The Blue Eyeshadow Make-up Look

Blue eyeshadow look has lately become quite a buzz in the B-town and Malavika Mohanan knows how to carry this look. This look will go amazingly well with a blue attire. With this eye look paired with blushed cheeks, a nude lip shade and highlighter adding a natural glow to the face, Malavika looked gorgeous and you can too. Pair this look with middle-parted loose waves and chunky earrings and that is all you need to glow this Diwali.

6. The Creased Eyeliner Look

If we talk about popular make-up trends, creased eyeliner definitely takes the top spot. It is a stylish look and who better than Priyanka Chopra Jonas to tell you how to rock this look! With perfectly bronzed and highlighted face, she makes us sigh. Taking into account the effect of the eyeliner, keep the eyelid bare, like Priyanka has done and put on a subtle pink shade to add the festive vibes.

7. The Stunning Gold Eye Make-up Look

Add shimmer and shine to your Diwali with this golden make-up look from Disha Paatni. With smokey outer edge, lined eyes and filled-in brows, this look is perfect for Diwali. Blushed cheeks and a pink lip is the best combination to pair with this look and let the eyes take the centre stage. Curl your hair in loose waves and the look is complete.

8. The Glowing Goddess Look

Love a glowing moment? Kiara Advani gives you a Diwali-appropriate make-up look to make you glow like a Goddess. This is a simple look that is made stunning with a simple trick. Metallic golden eyeshadow applied all over the lid and topped off with some clear gloss gives the look its glow. And what better than a glossy nude lip to enhance the glow of the look? Choose a nude that suits your skin tone. Filled-in brows, smudged upper lash line and a touch of mascara and pair of false eyelashes will enhance the beauty of this even more. Want to add a little bit more glam to this look? Highlight the high points of your face and you are ready to slay.

9. The Glamorous Metallic Eye Look

How to make make-up look glamorous without making it dramatic is the art that Karishma Kapoor has mastered. A great look for when you are wearing a saree, this won't take up much of your time. Go for a black smokey eye and top it off with some metallic silver. Thinly lined eyes, a light touch of eyeshadow and a swipe of mascara will complete your eye look. Soft nude lips, highlighted cheekbones and filled-in brows make this look graceful and sophisticated. Tie a low bun like Karishma and you are sure to dazzle everyone around.

10. The Wet Look

At last, we have a look that might not be everyone's cup of tea. But, hey! It is Diwali. You can be a little bit dramatic with your look. Another make-up trend that ruled the Instagram this year and that you can try this Diwali is the wet look. And Shilpa Shetty has a wet make-up look that is perfect for Diwali. This look entails glossy copper and black smokey eyelids, precisely lined eyes and a swipe or two of mascara to the lashes. Add blush and highlighter to your cheeks for that glow. Go for a glossy nude lip shade to complement the eye look and you are done. To make this look even more dramatic, couple it with a wet hair look and you are to charm everyone.