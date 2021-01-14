Your Go-To Easy, Warm And Dewy Winter Makeup Guide Ft. Bhumi Pednekar Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

This winter season, beauty experts came up with glam and bright colours, especially the neon-shades makeup trend and now women in the town are all out there experimenting with it. Trying out different makeup looks will definitely make you look cool and trendy, but let's admit that you can't try out such makeup looks daily, especially when you're heading towards office or important meetings. To help you, we have come up with easy, warm and dewy makeup guide, inspired by Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar. Take a look.

Bhumi Pednekar's Dewy Makeup Marked By Pink Lip Gloss

Bhumi Pednekar sported dewy make-up, which was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade. She kept her base flawless by applying minimal foundation and concealer. Her brows were well filled and defined. Since, the actress went for glossy lips, she kept her eye makeup look very simple and natural. She went for light-pink eye shadow and blended it perfectly to give it a softer tone. Bhumi applied black kohl on her waterline and applied minimal mascara. Her cheekbones were highlighted by a tint of pink blush.

Bhumi Pednekar's Warm Makeup Marked By Black Eyeliner

Bhumi Pednekar went for a very basic and warm makeup look. With the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly highlighted her cheekbones and jawline. The actress mainly focused on her eye makeup but still kept it light and subtle. She applied black kohl on the waterline, pink eye shadow on the lids, mascara on the eye lashes, and a thin line of black eyeliner on the upper lash line. She softly blushed up the apple of her cheeks and applied light pink lipstick.

So, are you ready to nail your go-to winter makeup look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram