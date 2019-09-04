Happy Birthday Beyoncé!An Accolade To The Queen Of Beguile Make-up Looks Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Queen Bey celebrates her birthday today on 4 September and we are excited! Beyoncé, who turns 38 this year, had a head-start on her birthday when she attended Lizzo's performance in Made in America music festival and who can blame her for that! After all, birthdays are special. An incredible singer and writer, Beyoncé is a celebrated artist all across the globe. But, she also seems to be a make-up love and that becomes more evident as we scroll through her Instagram feed.

Beyoncé's Instagram feed is filled with such bewitching make-up looks that you can definitely take some cues and beauty inspiration from her. And so today, on her birthday, we honour Queen Bey by giving you four of her make-up looks that mesmerised us and left us speechless.

1. The Vivacious violet Make-up Look

This is one of her recent looks and one that stirred up Instagram. Beyoncé went for a bold violet lip while keeping the rest of her make-up neutral. Her base is minimal and her eyes bare, but still this look stands out. The only addition to her neutral make-up are the traces of highlighter on the high points of her face such as her cheekbones, the tip and bridge of her nose.

Beyoncé went for a white and lilac outfit with this look which she accessorised using purple shades and a deep violet box bag. Well, we have to say there aren't many divas who could carry an entire monochromatic look as Queen Bey did.

2. The Sparkling Golden Make-up Look

In the next look, Beyoncé shook Instagram when she posted a pic of her with her better half, Jay Z and dazzled in a glittering nude look. In the post, she wore a dewy, fresh and luminous base which she topped off with some stunning highlighting. Her eye make-up was mono-toned with a shimmery golden eyeshadow applied all over her eyelid. Well-groomed and well-brushed eyebrows added a certain element of precision to her look. She paired this sparkling look with a glossy nude lip.

3. The 'No-Nonsense' Make-up Look

Beyoncé has a make-up look for you that gives that 'don't mess with me' vibes and that is deep chocolate lip make-up look. In this look, the heavily kohled eyes and the rich glossy lip are the stars of the look. Beyoncé went for a well-bronzed semi-matte base with some highlighter placed beautifully on the high points of her face. Her eye look is quite simple with a nude eyeshadow, one that is close to her natural skin tone, applied all over her lid with thick dark eyeliner and heavily kohled eyes adding some depth and definition to the look. The glossy deep chocolate lips stand out in the otherwise nude make-up.

4. The Minimalist Make-up Look

Not only the heavy and bold make-up looks, Beyoncé can carry a minimalist make-up look like a boss as well. In a picture Beyoncé posted on her Instagram handle, she looked heavenly in a nude minimalist make-up look. In the post, she went for a light base with a subtle pink blush adding some softness to the look. Perfectly groomed eyebrows and slightly contoured nose added definition to her face. Coming to her eye look, she applied a nude eyeshadow all over her lid and added depth to her eye look with the thinly lined upper and lower lash line. A nice coat of mascara finished off her eye look. Keeping the look simple and subtle, Beyoncé went for a nude gloss on her lips and made us fall in love with this look.

And that's all for now! These were four looks of Beyoncé that we think were out of the ordinary and proves that she is not only music but beauty Queen as well. What do you think? Which one of these looks is your favourite? Do tell us in the comment section below.