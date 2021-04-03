The #2016Vs2021 Makeup Challenge Takes Internet By Storm; Shows The Evolution In Makeup Trends Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Social media is that online platform that keeps fans engaged as well as entertained. Our feed is often lit up with some fun as well as some jaw-dropping challenges that takes internet by storm in no time. While some excitedly participate in the trend and stun the users, for others, it becomes a good time pass to see others show their creativity. The new challenge that has gone viral is #2016Vs2021 makeup challenge.

The challenge shows makeup influencers dividing their faces from the middle by drawing a vertical line and then applying different makeup to show the difference in their 2016 makeup look vs now. And it seems to be very interesting challenge as in the space of 5 years, we have seen how makeup trends have changed rapidly. For instance, the dewy, minimal as well as the no makeup makeup looks are what most of us prefer these days. However, back in 2016, the full-coverage foundation was such a hit. Terms like 'contouring' and 'highlighting' became popular and we quickly became a fan of it and integrated them to our daily makeup routines. Blush is now more preferred over bronzer.

It's not just the minimal look alone people are attracted to but most of us now love natural trends. Eyebrow pencils are still used to fill brows but given a more natural touch now as compared to the block brows in 2015-16. The nude colour trend has toned down and eye shadow palettes picked are more neutral rather than dark and bold. Same goes for lips! Lip glosses and glossy lipsticks are favoured over matte.

So, there have been some interesting changes in the makeup trends and we're absolutely loving this challenge as it's clearly showing us the evolution there has been in 5 years. So, take a look at some of the best videos from the #2016Vs2021 Challenge, we've seen on the internet so far.

So, what do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.