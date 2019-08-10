Just In
Instagram Beauty Trends This Week: Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu & More
The best thing about trends is that they always find their way back to us. Yes, they may change a bit considering the ever-changing time and society. But then there are some trends that never go out of fashion. Smokey eyes is one such beauty trend and the past week on Instagram is a testimony to that.
This week on Instagram we saw celebrities displaying their love for the old-school smokey eye look. Whether it's Kim, Tapsee Panu or Shradhha, all of them rocked this look. And then we saw a few of them wearing the latest trends of metallic eyeshadow and colourful liner. These looks are so simple yet so stunning that you'd want to give them a try. Here, let's look at the Instagram beauty trends of this week. So, sit back, relax and maybe take some notes!
View this post on Instagram
I’m so excited to announce my new 90’s inspired collection of all matte formulas- The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!! I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90’s and love how nostalgic this entire collection is. The collection features 2 10-Pan Eyeshadow Palettes, 6 Lipsticks in a brand new matte formula, 6 Lip Liners, and 5 Eyeliners. Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa are two entirely different color ranges, so there are so many looks you can create with this collection. I can’t wait for you guys to try it!!! Launching to kkwbeauty.com on Friday, 08.16 at 12pm pst #kkwbeauty
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
1. Kim Kardashian
Kim had to be the first on the list. Kim is not someone to hold back on anything and that is when happened when she chose a smokey eye. This week on Instagram, Kim revealed the launch of a new collection in her beauty line KKWBeauty. In the post, She wore a black and white smokey eye. She looked mesmerising and very different. She also received some backlash for not looking like herself. But for the most part, the netizens loved her look.
Here is how you can recreate her look.
View this post on Instagram
LA! I can’t wait to see you guys this Saturday at #BeautyconLA | #BeautyconAmbassador 💗 I’ll be sitting down with @moj for my fireside chat at 1:20pm, talking all things global beauty standards, and the responsibility that comes with having a platform. I’m also super excited to let you know that @beautycon is giving 20 of you the chance to meet me at the event! To enter: 1) Make sure you’re following me and @beautycon 2) Use my 10% off promo code when you purchase your Beautycon tickets: PCHOPRA10 **If you’ve already bought your tickets, head over to la.beautycon.com/priyanka/ and send your receipt number. The giveaway will be live through 8/7 at 11:59pm PDT! See you guys soon 💗
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
2. Priyanka Chopra
Juggling between two countries, Priyanka has a lot on her plate. This week on Instagram she posted a old pic of hers whilst informing her followers regarding her LA visit. In the post, she wore a brown metallic eyeshadow. She then lined her eyes with a bright sky blue eyeliner. Blushed cheeks, filled-in brows and purple plump lips gave her a soft and subtle look.
View this post on Instagram
About today for @zeetvdid ❤ Hair by @yiannitsapatori Makeup by @mickeycontractor Styled by @tanghavri 📷 @thehouseofpixels Team @priyangis
A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on
3. Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor despite not being on Instagram makes her presence known. A fan account of instagram on Instagram posted her picture from a day of the shoot of the TV show DID. She wore a gorgeous burnt orange dress and keeping the make-up very minimal, Kareena let her natural features shine. Heavily kohled eyes, sculpted face and nude lips rounded off her look. Coming to her hair, she added an interesting twist to the usual messy low ponytail.
Recreate Kareena Kapoor's Wet N Sassy Dance India Dance Look
4. Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha is doing promotions for her upcoming movie, Mission Mangal. She posted a picture on Instagram from one of her promotional events. She wore an orange boss-lady pant suit for the event. Coming to the make-up, the base is kept bronzed and dewy. Burnt-orange metallic eyeshadow, highlighted cheekbones and brown lips complete the look. Her hair was styled in luscious loose waves.
5. Shraddha Kapoor
Coming to another smokey eye, Shraddha Kapoor posted on Instagram a pic from the shoot of the movie Sahoo. Wearing an exotic burgundy dress Shraddha Kapoor was looking sizzling hot! Talking about the make-up, the base is kept minimal with flushed cheeks and contoured nose. What stands out in the look is the eye look. She wore a burgundy smokey eye with soft pink lips and we're hooked.
View this post on Instagram
Me looking at someone else’s plate when I am hungry!
A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on
6. Taapsee Pannu
Tapsee Pannu is promoting her upcoming movie Mission Mangal and she posted a picture on Instagram from one of the promotional events. Although her make-up is kept minimal and subtle, what spoke to us is her hairdo. She paired her vibrant outfit and subtle make-up with a braided bun. With hair middle-parted at the front, the braid starts from just beside the parting. It is then curved from the start of the ears towards the back of the head and the hair at the back are tied up in a bun. It is a neat and classy look.