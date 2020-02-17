ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Struggling With Cakey Make-up? Here Is Your Guide To Applying Make-up On Dry Skin

    By

    The process of make-up application is hard enough and keeping it flawless, especially on dry skin, makes it even more difficult. A flawless make-up is one that is well-blended and absorbed into the skin. When you have dry skin, the make-up collects on your skin instead, making it look patchy and flaky. Not to worry. It is nothing that can't be fixed. With the right technique and products, you can get the fight the dry skin woes and get a flawless make-up. In this article, we tell you how to apply make-up for dry skin.

    How To Apply Make-up For Dry Skin

    Array

    Step 1: Moisturise well

    Dry skin needs moisturisation to get the flawless finish. Beat the dryness by moisturising your skin well before you put on make-up. Get a moisturiser suitable for dry skin. Apply it generously on your face and neck. Allow it to get absorbed into your skin before moving on with the make-up application.

    Array

    Step 2: Put on some lip balm

    Putting lipstick on dry and chapped lips can ruin your entire look. Just after you apply the moisturiser, put on a nourishing lip balm. By the time you are done with your make-up, your lips will be soft, supple and ready for application.

    Array

    Step 3: Wear a hydrating primer

    Priming is important, especially if you have dry skin. It gives you a smoother canvas to work on and helps to glide the make-up smoothly. It also makes your make-up last longer. So, prime the T-zone of your face and your eyes(use an eye primer for that) and use dabbing motions to blend it in.

    Array

    Step 4: Foundation that is dry skin specific

    After the primer has settled in your skin, apply foundation on your face and neck. Look for the foundation that is suitable for dry skin. A foundation for dry skin is more moisturising and not only does it last longer but also prevent the dry patches on the face.

    Array

    Step 5: Find concealer for dry skin

    Next, conceal your dark circles using a liquid concealer that is meant for dry skin. Use a damp beauty blender to blend the concealer. If you don't have dark circles or blemishes, try to avoid concealer.

    Array

    Step 6: Setting powder, if you use concealer

    The concealer needs to set with a setting powder or it will crease. So, if you have used concealer, use the setting powder to set it in place. Don't go hard with setting powder.

    Array

    Step 7: Setting spray for the nourishment

    After you have put foundation and concealer, to add to the moisture and prevent the base from becoming patchy, spray some setting spray on your face and allow it to get absorbed into your skin.

    Array

    Step 8: Use liquid blush

    Blush brightens your face and adds a soft flush to your cheeks. For your dry skin, liquid blush is the best. It beats the dry cheeks and is long-lasting. Just place it on the apples of your cheeks and use the beauty blender or your fingertips to blend it in.

    Array

    Step 9: Liquid/Cream highlighter adds to the charm

    Highlighting the face makes the look dewy and adds a natural glow to it. For dry skin, that is the exact look you want to go for. Dot a few drops of the highlighter on your cheekbones and use your fingertips to blend it in.

    Array

    Step 10: No matte lipsticks

    Stay away from matte lipsticks. Put on a semi-matte or glossy lipstick on your lips. If you are going for a semi-matte lipstick, top it off with some clear gloss.

    Array

    Step 11: Setting spray to set the face

    Your last step is spritzing some setting spray on your face. It meshes everything together, sets the make-up in place and adds hydration to your face.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Q. Should I use powder if I have dry skin?

    A. No. Avoid power products as much as possible. Powder balances the natural oil production of the skin and prevents the product from moving. And that is not much of an issue with dry skin.

    Q. Why does my makeup look dry and flaky?

    A. Check the ingredients of the products you use. Silicon-based products exaggerate the dry patches. Use water-based products instead and boost up the moisturisation.

    Q. How do I keep my makeup from looking dry?

    A. Moisturise well before your make-up and use a face mist throughout the day to refresh your make-up.

    Q. Is pressed foundation better for dry skin?

    A. No. The pressed foundation is not ideal to use for dry skin. Use a liquid foundation for a dewy and flawless finish.

    Q. Can I mix my foundation with my moisturizer?

    A. Yes. Foundation mixed with moisturiser blends better and hydrates the skin. It also is a great idea if you want a foundation with one less shade.

    More DRY SKIN News

    Read more about: dry skin makeup tips
    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 18:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue