On Aishwarya Rai Birthday, 5 Times The Gorgeous Actress Inspired Us To Up Our Beauty Game

Considered as the most beautiful woman on the planet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is truly a class apart. Aishwarya Rai, who celebrates her birthday on November 1, has been an unstoppable force from the time she started her journey in the glamorous world of Bollywood with the winning of the title Miss World in 1994. We have seen tremendous growth in her skills and her beauty sensibilities over the years and today, we must say she has emerged as a true beauty icon.

Aishwarya's make-up and hair loss have been a deadly combination of class and sass. She is one of the few actresses who know exactly how much intensity does the make-up look needs. And lately, Aishwarya has started playing with some hair colours as well and that is great. And so, on the occasion of her birthday, to celebrate the gorgeous actress we have complied a list of 5 beauty looks from Aishwarya's book that are sure to inspire you to notch up your beauty game and play with some make-up and hair stuff and have a blast while you are at it.

1. The Black And White Eyeshadow Look

Starting with her latest look, Aishwarya recently posted a few pictures of herself on Instagram in a stunning white gown. What was amazing about this look was that she went with a white eyeshadow look for this. White eyeshadow make-up is not something you would witness an awful lot. But, Aishwarya slew this make-up look like a pro. The black eyeshadow in the crease is giving the look the depth it needed. Blushed and highlighted cheekbones, and glossy nude lips finish off this look of hers perfectly.

This look inspires us to try something different. Play with different colours including the ones that you think are uncanny. You might just surprise yourself with how it turns out.

2. The Metallic Touch To A Classic Make-up Look

The classic red-lip make-up look will never fail you. But that doesn't mean you can not have a little fun with this look. Aishwarya gave the classic red lip make-up look a refreshing twist with a metallic eyeshadow applied all over her eyes.

She went with an ashy brown crease with a metallic silver eyeshadow all over the lid. The black winged eyeliner completed the look. This is a quick and glamorous look that any one of us can try and carry with ease.

3. Slay The Smokey Eye Make-up Look

Smokey eyes is such a stunning and go-to make-up look for so many of us that we don't think it needs any brushing up or advancement. It is perfect as it is. But, while that is true, this year at Cannes Film Festival Aishwarya Rai showed us how to slay the smokey eye and make it even more dazzling.

What you need to do is add some sparkling white eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes and smudge your lower lash line a little. Add a thick black eyeliner and dramatic fake eyelashes to it and you are good to go!

4. The Golden Goddess Make-up Look

Another look from this years' Cannes Film Festival that gave us some major beauty glowing is Aishwarya's golden Goddess avatar. Aishwarya went for the whole glittery and golden theme for the look. The base, eyeshadow and the lips all were glistening and with this look, she gave a fabulous sparking make-up look. A very special and unforgettable touch in this look was the gold-painted ears.

And this look proves that there is not any end when it comes to adding new and refreshing touches to your looks.

5. The Mermaid Purple Tresses Look

Hair colouring has become a craze these days. And we are always looking for ideas for the colours we can dye our hair in. Well, Aishwarya has a great idea for you! Aishwarya dipped the ends of her tresses in a stunning shade of purple and we were hooked. She somehow made this unusual colour a prime choice of hair colour for us.

Keeping the roots and rest of her hair black, Aishwarya added the colour just at the ends. And that is a great way to add a colour to your hair that is a tad bit bold and that you are not too sure about- just cover the ends.

And with these 5 beauty looks, we wish Aishwarya a Happy Birthday!