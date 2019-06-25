Streax Professional Retro Remix Launch: Recreate Sonakshi's Shimmery Retro Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Retro never goes out of fashion and a retro look can be quite fun to play with. A vintage touch to your look can definitely give your casual look a break. And if you're looking for a retro inspiration, you don't have to look very far.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha walked the ramp for Streax Professional Retro Remix collection launch and she pretty much stuck to the theme. Dressed in a shimmery pastel gown, she was oozing retro vibes. Chic lilac eye make-up paired with a classic retro bob, she was all things classy and fun.

Inspired by her retro avatar, today we've recreated her sensual look for you. Dig in and hit base with retro fun!

The Shimmery Lilac Make-up Look

Fresh and shimmery, Sonakshi's make-up is ideal for a night out with your partner. Here is how you can create this look.

What do you need

Primer

Matte foundation

Concealer

Contour

Setting powder

Silver highlighter

Eyebrow pencil

Black eyeliner

Walnut brown eyeshadow

Lilac glittery eyeshadow

Nude purple lip liner

Nude purple matte lipstick

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

False eyelashes

Transparent sticky tape

Setting spray

Steps to create the look

Take a small amount of primer on your fingertips and apply it on the T-zone of your face. Let the primer get absorbed. This will ensure a smooth application of the products that follow.

Apply the foundation all over your face and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.

Now apply the concealer under your eyes in an inverted triangle shape. Use the same damp beauty blender you used to blend the foundation to blend the concealer.

Immediately apply a setting powder over your concealer to set it and prevent it from creasing.

Next comes contouring. To contour your cheekbones, suck in your cheeks and apply the contour from the middle of your ear to the middle of your cheek following the depth created by sucking in your cheeks. Blend it well.

Apply the contour under your jaw and blend it well to get a defined jawline.

Use the eyebrow pencil to define and fill in the eyebrows.

Moving on to the eyes, apply a sticky tape in an angled manner from the end point of your eyes towards the ends of your eyebrow. This will ensure a defined eyeshadow application.

Take the walnut brown eyeshadow on a fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid, going just over your crease. Take your time to blend it at the edges.

Now take a glittery lilac eyeshadow on a flat brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend it at the edges to ensure that there are no harsh lines.

Apply a thick winged eyeliner.

Tightline your eyes and apply the liner on your lower lash line.

Stick the false eyelashes on your eyes.

Line your lip using the purple lip liner and top it off with the lipstick.

Apply some highlighter on the high points of your face like your cheekbones, tip of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Finish it off with some setting spray to set everything in place.

The Retro Hairdo

The hairstyle was what gave this look its retro vibe. Ideal for all those with short hair, this hairdo can be achieved in a few simple steps. Here is how you achieve this hairdo.

What you need

Heat protectant spray

Blow dryer

Roller hairbrush

Curling iron

Hair clip

Hair spray

Steps to create the hairdo

Part your hair in a deep side parting and comb through it thoroughly to make sure there aren't any tangles in your hair.

Apply a heat protectant spray all over your hair.

Take a smaller section of your hair at the back and using the roller brush roll the ends of your hair and apply heat using the blow dryer to curl them inwards at the ends.

Repeat this process until all the hair is curled inwards.

Coming to the front, take a big chunk of the larger parting and curl it around the wand of the curling iron. Don't release the curl. Gently take out the wand from your hair and hold the curl using the hair clip.

Allow it to cool down before taking the hair clip out sweep the curled chunk to the side.

Spray some hair spray on your hair to hold the curls in place and you're done.

And that is all. We hope that you feel inspired as much as we do to give this sassy retro look a go. Pair it up with an exotic dress, put on those heels and you'll be ready to roll.