    Streax Professional Retro Remix Launch: Recreate Sonakshi's Shimmery Retro Look

    By

    Retro never goes out of fashion and a retro look can be quite fun to play with. A vintage touch to your look can definitely give your casual look a break. And if you're looking for a retro inspiration, you don't have to look very far.

    Recently, Sonakshi Sinha walked the ramp for Streax Professional Retro Remix collection launch and she pretty much stuck to the theme. Dressed in a shimmery pastel gown, she was oozing retro vibes. Chic lilac eye make-up paired with a classic retro bob, she was all things classy and fun.

    Streax Professional Retro Remix Launch
    Inspired by her retro avatar, today we've recreated her sensual look for you. Dig in and hit base with retro fun!

    Streax Professional Retro Remix Launch
    The Shimmery Lilac Make-up Look

    Fresh and shimmery, Sonakshi's make-up is ideal for a night out with your partner. Here is how you can create this look.

    What do you need

    • Primer
    • Matte foundation
    • Concealer
    • Contour
    • Setting powder
    • Silver highlighter
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Black eyeliner
    • Walnut brown eyeshadow
    • Lilac glittery eyeshadow
    • Nude purple lip liner
    • Nude purple matte lipstick
    • Beauty blender
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Flat eyeshadow brush
    • False eyelashes
    • Transparent sticky tape
    • Setting spray

    Steps to create the look

    • Take a small amount of primer on your fingertips and apply it on the T-zone of your face. Let the primer get absorbed. This will ensure a smooth application of the products that follow.
    • Apply the foundation all over your face and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.
    • Now apply the concealer under your eyes in an inverted triangle shape. Use the same damp beauty blender you used to blend the foundation to blend the concealer.
    • Immediately apply a setting powder over your concealer to set it and prevent it from creasing.
    • Next comes contouring. To contour your cheekbones, suck in your cheeks and apply the contour from the middle of your ear to the middle of your cheek following the depth created by sucking in your cheeks. Blend it well.
    • Apply the contour under your jaw and blend it well to get a defined jawline.
    • Use the eyebrow pencil to define and fill in the eyebrows.
    • Moving on to the eyes, apply a sticky tape in an angled manner from the end point of your eyes towards the ends of your eyebrow. This will ensure a defined eyeshadow application.
    • Take the walnut brown eyeshadow on a fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid, going just over your crease. Take your time to blend it at the edges.
    • Now take a glittery lilac eyeshadow on a flat brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend it at the edges to ensure that there are no harsh lines.
    • Apply a thick winged eyeliner.
    • Tightline your eyes and apply the liner on your lower lash line.
    • Stick the false eyelashes on your eyes.
    • Line your lip using the purple lip liner and top it off with the lipstick.
    • Apply some highlighter on the high points of your face like your cheekbones, tip of your nose and your cupid's bow.
    • Finish it off with some setting spray to set everything in place.
    Streax Professional Retro Remix Launch
    The Retro Hairdo

    The hairstyle was what gave this look its retro vibe. Ideal for all those with short hair, this hairdo can be achieved in a few simple steps. Here is how you achieve this hairdo.

    What you need

    • Heat protectant spray
    • Blow dryer
    • Roller hairbrush
    • Curling iron
    • Hair clip
    • Hair spray

    Steps to create the hairdo

    • Part your hair in a deep side parting and comb through it thoroughly to make sure there aren't any tangles in your hair.
    • Apply a heat protectant spray all over your hair.
    • Take a smaller section of your hair at the back and using the roller brush roll the ends of your hair and apply heat using the blow dryer to curl them inwards at the ends.
    • Repeat this process until all the hair is curled inwards.
    • Coming to the front, take a big chunk of the larger parting and curl it around the wand of the curling iron. Don't release the curl. Gently take out the wand from your hair and hold the curl using the hair clip.
    • Allow it to cool down before taking the hair clip out sweep the curled chunk to the side.
    • Spray some hair spray on your hair to hold the curls in place and you're done.

    And that is all. We hope that you feel inspired as much as we do to give this sassy retro look a go. Pair it up with an exotic dress, put on those heels and you'll be ready to roll.

