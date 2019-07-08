Judgemental Hai Kya Promotional Event: Kangana Ranaut Looks Dreamy In A Nude Rose Gold Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Kangana Ranaut has always been the one to speak her mind and sometimes, she lets her look do all the talking for you. She was recently seen at the promotional event for her upcoming movie, Judgemental Hai Kya and this turned out to be an event where her look did all the talking.

Dressed in a sheer green flowy dress by Ermanno Scervino, Kangana was looking stunning and wild. She wore no accessories and that did make a statement and gave her a fierce vibe.

Coming to her make-up, she wore a rose gold shimmery eye look with nude pinkish beige lips and she paired it up with a high puff bun. She definitely looked like someone not to be messed with.

If you also want to recreate this dreamy yet bold look, we've decoded this look for you in a few simple steps. Let's start, shall we?

How To Recreate The Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Bronzer

Pink blush

Chocolate brown eyeshadow

Glittery copper eyeshadow

Golden eyeshadow

Nude lip liner

Pinkish beige glossy lipstick

Black eyeliner

Eyebrow pencil

Mascara

False eyelashes

Silver highlighter

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Bronzer brush

Setting powder

Setting spray

What you need to do

Starting off with prepping the skin, apply some primer in the T-zone of your face. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into the skin properly.

Start with applying the base now. For that apply some foundation on your face and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.

Next, draw an inverted triangle shape under your eyes using the concealer and blend the concealer in using the damp beauty sponge you used for the foundation. Use the concealer to hide any spots or marks as well.

Immediately put some setting powder over the concealer to prevent it from creasing. With that, you've finished the base make-up.

To add colour to your face, take some bronzer on the bronzer brush, tap off the excess and use it to contour your cheekbones. Use the bronzer to contour your jawline as well.

Moving on to the eyes, apply some concealer on your eyelids and blend it in. The concealer will work as the eyeshadow base.

Take the chocolate brown eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid, making sure to blend the edges well. Take the eyeshadow on your lower lash line as well.

Now take the copper eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush and pack the colour all over your lid. Apply this eyeshadow on your lower lash line as well.

Using the eyeliner, line your upper lash line in a thick liner.

Tightline your eyes and line your lower waterline as well.

Apply a coat of mascara on your eyes and stick the pair of false eyelashes on your eyes. Now apply another coat of mascara.

Take the blush on the brush and apply the blush on your cheekbones.

Top it off with some highlighter. Apply the highlighter on the tip of your nose and your cupid's bow as well.

Line your lips using the lip liner. Apply the lipstick on the lips and you're done.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to set everything in place.

How To Recreate The Hairdo

What do you need

Detangler hairbrush

Teaser comb

Some bobby pins

Hair tie

Hair spray

What you need to do

Start with detangling your hair. Use the detangler hairbrush to do that and ensure that you've removed all the knots and tangles from your hair.

Make an inch long side parting at the front and separate the parted sections of the hair.

Take the front part of the hair, tease them properly, make a high puff and pin it at the back using some bobby pins.

Now, tie the rest of the hair in a high ponytail. Wrap the ponytail around its base and make a bun. Secure it using some bobby pins.

Take the smaller section of the front parting and secure it at the back using a couple of bobby pins.

Next, take the larger section of the front parting, lay it flat against your forehead and secure it at the back as well using a couple of bobby pins.

Spray the hair spray all over your hair to set everything at place.

