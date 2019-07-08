And This Time, Kangana Ranaut Took A Garter Turn With Her Sheer Green Dress

ENGLISH

    Kangana Ranaut Fashion
    PC: Ravindu Patil Photography

    Kangana Ranaut has just begun the promotions of her upcoming movie, 'Judgemental Hai Kya' and the actress surprised us again with her ensemble. She again stepped out in a bold attire, which probably complements the theme of the movie. Last time, Kangana wore a bondage-inspired attire and this time, her outfit took a garter turn. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Kangana Ranaut Style
    PC: Ravindu Patil Photography

    Styled by Ami Patel, she wore a green-hued attire, which came from Ermanno Scervino. Her ensemble was accentuated by sheer accents and it featured a flowy silhouette. The attire was sleeveless and had fringe details. The dress was textured and made for an ideal resort wear. The diva wore a garter black belt as well, which was from Agent Provocateur. The belt added to the uninhibited effect and went well with Kangana's green dress.

    Kangana Ranaut Insta
    PC: Ravindu Patil Photography

    She wore embellished blue pumps from Dolce & Gabbana. The pumps colour-blocked her green dress. Kangana kept her look jewellery-free. The make-up was nude-toned with contoured cheekbones. The glossy pink lip shade and sparkly pink eye shadow upped her avatar. The side-parted high bun rounded out her look. Kangana looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: kangana ranaut celeb style
     

