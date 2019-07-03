Just In
Judgemental Hai Kya Trailer Launch: Kangana Ranaut Stuns In A Fierce Make-up Look
A real boss lady, Kangana Ranaut always has been someone who's not afraid to wander in the unusual. Be it the choice of her movies or her looks, she never fails to amaze us.
Kangana Ranaut was seen recently at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Judgemental Hai Kya and she did make us drop our jaws with her fierce and wicked look. She wore a Marina Hoermanseder dress which she paired up with bold coppery black eye make-up and an edgy hairdo.
This unusually refreshing look inspires you to shed your inhibitions and being confident in who you are. With that in mind, in this article, we've decoded her look in an easy to follow step-by-step tutorial. Take a look.
Kangana Ranaut's Fierce Make-up Look
Kangana's fierce make-up look inspired us to go beyond the norms. Easy to recreate, this look won't take you long. Let's give it a try.
What do you need
- Primer
- Foundation
- Concealer
- Bronzer
- Soft pink blush
- Glossy pinkish beige lipstick
- Golden highlighter
- Copper eyeshadow
- Black Eyeshadow
- Black eyeliner
- Mascara
- Eyebrow pencil
- Beauty blender
- Bronzer brush
- Blush brush
- Fluffy eyeshadow brush
- Setting powder
- Setting spray
- Transparent sticky tape
How to recreate Kangana's make-up look
- Take a small amount of primer on your fingertips and apply it on the T-zone of your face. Give it a few minutes to get absorbed into your skin.
- Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.
- Apply the concealer on your under eye area in an inverted triangle shape and blend it well using the same damp beauty blender.
- Immediately set the concealer with some setting powder to prevent it from creasing later.
- Dunk a big bronzer brush in a bronze, tap off the excess and bronze your cheekbones and forehead. You can also take it under your jawline to give it more definition.
- Fill in your eyebrows ever so slightly using the eyebrow pencil.
- Moving on to the eyes, apply the sticky tape in an angled manner on your eyes starting from the base of your eyes towards the end of your eyebrows. Now dip the fluffy brush in the copper eyeshadow and apply it all over your lid, not crossing your crease. Blend well.
- Use the eyeliner to apply a thick winged eyeliner. Now use the black eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and smudge the eyeliner.
- Drag the black eyeshadow on your lower lash line and blend well.
- Tight line your eyes and apply the eyeliner on your inner waterline.
- Apply the highlighter on the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.
- Lastly, apply the lipstick before giving your face a spritz of setting powder to set everything in place.
Kangana Ranaut's Edgy Puff Hairdo
Kangana's hairdo absolutely complimented her attire and make-up and completed the wicked vibes look that she seemed to go for. This edgy puff can be done in a few simple steps. Let's see how.
What you need
- Paddle brush
- Teaser comb
- Hair gel
- Hair spray
- Few bobby pins
- A couple of hair clips
How to recreate Kangana's hairdo
- Using the paddle brush, comb through your hair thoroughly and remove any tangles.
- Take the top front section of your hair, separate it and hold it in the front using the hair clips.
- Now, take the sections remaining at the front on both sides, comb them and take them back and secure it using the bobby pins.
- Use the hair gel to give the sections on the sides a wet and sleek look.
- Now, take the front section in front of your face, use the teaser comb to tease it backwards.
- Flip the hair back. Properly teased hair will give you a stunning puff like Kangana's. Slightly comb the section and use the hair spray to set everything in place.