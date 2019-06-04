Eid 2019: Amazing Make-up Ideas For Your Eid Party! Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Eid Mubarak to all! Eid is the festival of joy and happiness, sharing and celebrations. With the end of the holy month of Ramzan, it is time to celebrate this auspicious day and you sure do want to look your best. Eid is not a time to hold yourself back.

So, you want to get all decked up and we don't want you to have a single miss. We understand how much effort you put to look absolutely stunning and we don't want all those efforts to go to waste, do we? Here we are, with some amazing make-up ideas for you to look your absolute best on this special day. These are small things that can make a huge change in your overall look.

So, take out that stunning Eid outfit of yours and let's get to make-up!

1. A Base That Looks Natural

Okay, first things first. Your base should always match your skin tone. It makes you look natural and light. You should be very careful while choosing the shade of your foundation. A wrong shade can ruin your whole look.

Also, don't layer too much foundation on your face or you'll end up looking cakey. You can also opt for a BB/CC cream that looks subtle and gives you an even tone at the same time.

2. An Illuminating Foundation

If you want that glow on your face, but don't want to pack highlighter on your face, an illuminating foundation is the one for you. An illuminating foundation adds shimmer and lustre to your look. It gives you coverage as well as glow. But again, be very careful while choosing your foundation shade.

3. Lightly Contour Your Face

Contouring is uncharted territory for most of us. But we promise you, once you do it, you'll love it. Just don't let it intimidate you.

When getting ready for Eid, slightly contour your cheekbones and jawline, and you'll be amazed at the difference it makes. Contouring defines your face. If you want to chisel out your face, contouring is what you need.

4. A Soft Blush Will Enhance Your Look

A soft blush will add colour back to your face and give a nice flushed look and youthful glow. Add blush to complete your look and make you look awake and young. Choose a soft pink or peach blush to add that softness to your look.

5. Define Your Brows

An under-rated step in your make-up routine is your brows. Defining your brows can make a huge difference in your look and put the whole look together. Even if you don't wear make-up, defining your brows can enhance your natural appearance. But make sure that you choose the right shade of eyebrow pencil.

6. The Safe Smokey Eye

Smokey eyes are the go-to eye look for many of us. This is a tested and tried eye look that works with everything. So, if you are intimidated by those Instagram eye looks, go for the smokey eye look. It never fails. However, if you want to play around with it, instead of a black smokey eye, you can go for a brown or a blush pink colour.

7. Wing It Out

Winged eyeliner is definitely not a look you can wear every day. But this occasion is the perfect time for a winged eyeliner. So, push all your inhibitions aside and wing it out.

8. The Stunning Glitter Eyeliner

The new trend in the eye looks is a glittery eyeliner. And your Eid party is the perfect occasion to try it. It looks absolutely stunning and notches your look up a level.

After you're done with your usual liner, apply a thin line of the glittery eyeliner over your black eyeliner and it puts the whole look together.

9. Pop Your Eyes With Some White Eyeliner

Another great make-up tip would be to use white eyeliner instead of a black one. You'll notice quite a bit of difference in your look when you try it. Just line your lower waterline with a white eyeliner and it will make your eyes pop and make you look wide awake.

10. An Elongated Liner To Define Your Eyes

To further play with eye look, try applying an elongated liner to your eyes. An elongated liner is the one where you take you eyeliner further down the inner corner on both the upper and lower lash line and join them together to make kind of a wing near the inner corner of your eyes.

This will sharply define your eyes and make your eyes stand out.

11. A Pop Of Colour In The Inner Corner

We usually don't highlight the inner corner of our eye and if we do, we tend to use a white eyeshadow. However, an Eid party isn't the time to hold yourself back. So, make a bold move by popping some unusual colour in the inner corner of your eye.

You can either go for a yellow, glittery pink or a blue shade. You popped up eyes are sure to make a statement.

12. Drag The Shadow Down To Complete The Look

When we do our eye make-up, we don't usually use the eyeshadow on our lower lash line. But, it can make a lot of difference in your look. So, when you're getting ready for the celebration, as you put the eyeshadow on your lids, drag it further down your lower lash line and blend well. It will put the whole look together.

13. Go For A Waterproof Mascara

Putting on the mascara is an essential step of the make-up. And if this doesn't last long or budges, it can ruin your whole look.

So, to prevent that from happening, use waterproof mascara. It is budge-proof and will last you the whole night.

14. A Bold Lip Compliments The Subtle Eye Look

One very important thing to keep in mind while doing your make-up is to never go for a bold eye and a bold lip. If you keep your lip bold, make your eyes look subtle and vice-versa. So, if you go for a bold red or cherry lip, do keep the eyes subtle and you're good to go.

15. Go For A Glossy Lip

A glossy lip will never go out of fashion and it makes up for the best look for a party. So, gloss up those lips. It adds glow to your look and pumps up your lips.

16. Nude Lip Is the Way To Go

If you're aren't someone who is not used to make-up, but still want to dress up a bit, a nude lip is the one for you. It doesn't make you stand out and yet give your look a slight nudge.

A nude lip is also useful when you've gone for bright eye make-up and want to tone down the look. You can never go wrong with nudes. Always keep a nude lip colour with you.

17. A Gold Eye Look For That Stunning Black Attire

A black attire complements the occasion and if you are wearing one too, the perfect eye look to go with it would be a gold eye look. It will bind the whole look together and complement your black dress like no other.

So, if you're wearing a black dress, pack up some glittery gold eyeshadow in the centre of your lid.