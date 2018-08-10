Here's Everything You Need To Know About Mascara

Mascara is one of the most important nd widely used make up product by women all around the globe. After all who does nor love to have those deep and dramatic eyes.

Even though fake eyelashes have come in to the picture, mascaras has its own importance in one's beauty regime.

But many of us here aren't aware of why actually a mascara should be used or whether its a necessity or not. This article will give you a complete guide on all your queries about mascaras starting from the types of mascaras available to some tips on how to apply mascara.

Different Types Of Mascaras

1. Lengthening Mascaras: If you have short eyelashes and is looking for increasing the length of the lashes then this would be a perfect choice. The applicator of this particular mascara is long and thin.

2. Voluminizing: This is the most common type of mascara used preferred by everyone. It increases the volume of your eyelashes and makes it look thick and heavy. If you want a dramatic eye then this is the one that you should go for.

3. Definition: The applicator of this mascara is generally straight. This type of mascara should be used if you want a natural day look. It slightly adds on to the volume of your lashes but leaving a natural finish.

4. Waterproof: As the name suggests water proof mascaras are a little too hard to remove. It doesn't wear off easily.

5. Curve: Mascaras also come with curlers. So if you have a straight eyelash this mascara will help in curling your eyelashes along with voluminising it.

How To Apply A Mascara?

1. Use a mascara towards the end of your eye make-up. This should be the last ste

2. Before applying mascara curl your lashes with an eyelash curler. This will naturally curl your eyelashes.

2. Start applying mascara from the base lashes.

3. Move it around from left to right and cover both the upper and lower lashes.

4. For application on the outer corner of the eyes, use the tip of the mascara.

5. Apply 2 to 3 coats of mascara depending on the impact you want to give for your lashes.

How To Maintain Mascara?

1. It is recommended not to clean or wipe your mascaras.

2. Mascaras have the tendency to dry out faster so make sure that you close the lids tightly.

3. Replace your mascara every three months since the microscopic mites might get in to the mascara bottle when you are applying. So it is better to change it.

4. In order to prevent the smudging of mascaras it is recommended to dab some translucent powder under the lower lashes of your eyes.

Some Mascaras To Experiment With

Though black is the most common colour preferred, you can also experiment with other colours.

Blue or purple: This suits best for honey coloured eyes.

Green: For brown eyes.

Brown: Best suitable for blondes.