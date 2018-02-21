Tips To Make Your Makeup Look More Natural

1. Prep Your Skin

Prepping your skin is important for not just making your makeup appear natural but also to make it last longer. Use a light cleanser to wash away the dirt from your skin. Pat it dry and apply a light skin toner for giving your skin a major boost of hydration.

2. Thoroughly Moisturize Your Skin

Moisturizing your skin prior to applying makeup will make sure that your skin is well-protected from the chemicals present in makeup items and also keep flakiness at bay. Also, makeup on well-moisturized skin tends to look natural and fresh.

3. Use A Concealer

Concealers can hide dark circles and acne scars like nothing else can. However, it is essential to not overdo it. Just apply it lightly on the problematic areas, instead of slathering it all over your skin.

4. Apply Powder Or Foundation On Troubled Areas

The trick to nail the natural look is to make sure that you do not overdo application of powder or foundation. Just work it all over the troubled areas to achieve an even tone without making your skin appear cakey.

5. Opt For Neutral Shades

Neutral shades can give your makeup a natural-looking finish. On the other hand, using dark colours can make your makeup appear bold. So, opt for shades that are one or two shades darker than your natural skin tone.

6. Apply Very Little Blush

Blush can give your cheeks a rosy glow. However, if you wish to make your makeup appear natural-looking, then it is best to apply very little blush instead of applying layers of it.

7. Enhance Eye Lashes

This is another tip that can come in handy for achieving a natural look. Enhance your eyelashes to make your eyes pop. Also, you can curl them a little bit for highlighting your eyes.

8. Skip On Eyeliner

Eyeliners can highlight your eyes and make them pop. But, if you wish to don a natural look, then it is best to skip an eyeliner. Instead of applying eyeliner, you can always highlight your eye area with the help of enhanced lashes and luscious, thick arches.

9. Use An Eyebrow Pencil

This is the last tip that is key to nailing a natural look. Luscious eyebrows can add glamour and style to your appearance without making it appear too dramatic. So, just use a pencil to make your arches appear well-done and pretty.