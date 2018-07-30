Steps On How To Apply A Lip Liner Like A Pro

All of us love to wear make-up whether daily or occasionally. And when it comes to lips we are all the more careful as this is one of the most important parts of make-up.

How many of us know the importance of a lip liner? Of course, applying lip liners would sound to be fancy to some of us but it's equally important as your lipstick.

Moisturized and lustrous lips add on to your facial features and thus nothing should go wrong with that. And for this reason, we will be giving you a complete guide on how to apply lip liners for a perfect look.

Since many of us do not know how important a lip liner is, first let us see why we actually need a lip liner.

Why Do You Need A Lip Liner?

For A Lasting Lip Colour

Well, lip liners are not only used for getting that perfect lips but also for a lasting lip colour. Smudging and fading lip colour can create a mess. Applying lip liners will prevent this and will prolong your lip colour.

Gives A Fuller Lips

Applying lip liner will define your lips. This will make your lips look fuller for that perfect pout of yours. Also if you have any fine lines on your lips, using a lip liner will help in reducing them.

How To Apply?

What Do You Require?

Lip liner

Lipstick

Lip Brush

Step 1: Moisturize

This is the first and foremost step that you should do before you apply a lip liner. This will not only provide hydration to your lips but will also help in making your lip liner last longer. Along with this, it will also help in removing the dead skin cells.

Take a suitable lip balm for your skin and apply it on your lips. Gently massage for a few seconds and then leave it on.

Step 2: Apply Liner

Choose your lip liner and start applying. The lip liner that you choose can either be the colour of your lips or the colour of your lipstick. Start applying from the middle of your lips which you call the cupid's bow. The cupid's bow is a slight bend in the upper lip area. Draw an X shape on it and then move towards the corner of the lips. Make sure that you mark clearly as you move towards the end of your lips. Finally, join these marks neatly and you are done with your lip liner.

To make it look more natural you can slightly blend the lip liner and bring it down to your lips to give that finishing look with the help of a lip brush.

Step 3: Apply lipstick

This is the final step to get that perfect plump lips. Apply the lipstick carefully on your lips and blend slightly and you are good to go. You can either apply the lipstick with the help of a lipstick brush or apply directly.

Some Tips

Do not sharpen your lip liner too much. Sharpening it too much will make your lip liner look less natural.

If you want a fuller pout, apply contrasting shades of lip liners and lip colour.

Blend it well to get more natural lip.