Sonam Kapoor's Perfect Pink Lipstick Gave Us Some Serious Beauty Goals

We all have imitated celebrities, followed their fashion, their style, and have even attempted to recreate their make-up looks at least once in our lives. And, why not? They give us some serious beauty goals! We often look up to celebrities for their sense of fashion and style and incorporate their beauty tips in our daily skin care regime.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor was spotted in a new avatar - something that we would definitely love to try at the next party we attend. She was seen at the MAMI Word To Screen Market 2018 event where she paired her pink fuchsia lipstick with a diffused eye make-up and an awesome perm hairdo. She was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor in a blue Keti Chkhikvadze outfit. Her make-up was done by renowned make-up artist Arti Nayar & her hairdo was done by Hiral Bhatia.

How To Recreate Sonam Kapoor's Recent Look Easily At Home

Prep your face:

The first and the most essential thing while doing make-up is that one should prep their face. It is very important to get rid of any dust particles in your skin before you apply any layer of make-up. Another reason why you should prep your face before applying make-up is that it helps to keep your face hydrated and ensures that your face doesn't look dry.

You can use a turmeric-curd face mask before beginning with your make-up. This easy-to-do face mask will instantly brighten up your skin and keep it hydrated. All you need to do is take a bowl, add a pinch of turmeric to it and then add 2 tablespoons of curd. Mix well and apply it all over your face and leave it for at least 10 minutes. Wash it off and pat your face with a clean towel.

Primer comes next:

Once you have prepped your face, you should apply a primer. To recreate Sonam's look, you can use a mattifying primer. This will ensure that your face gets that matte finish look and does not look cakey.

Concealer is essential:

After applying the primer, you should not forget to use a concealer. A concealer is an essential part of make-up. It helps to cover redness on your face. It also helps you to even out your skin tone along with covering dark spots, acne, or pimples. One important thing to remember while applying concealer is that it should only be applied where it is required. You must not apply concealer all over your face. It might just make your face look cakey.

Foundation always works:

Next comes the foundation. Again, the trick here is that take minimal foundation and apply it on your face. But, before you begin, ensure that you pick the right foundation shade that matches your skin tone.

Brush your brows & apply eyeshadow:

Once you are done with primer, concealer, and foundation, your base is set right. Now, you need to focus on your eyebrows and eye make-up. For this, start by brushing your brows. Next, pick up a dull gold shimmer eyeshadow and apply it on your upper eyelid and lower lash line. Then, take a kohl and apply it on your lower waterline. You can also smudge a little kohl on your upper lash line and then use a mascara to pull off a perfect look.

Define your cheeks:

Once your eye make-up is done perfectly, move on to your cheekbones. Define them properly by using a pink blush. Apply it on your cheeks with a light hand. You can apply a little blush on your forehead, nose, and chin as well. But do not overdo it.

Let your lips speak:

Now that you are pretty much sorted with the rest of the make-up, give your lips a chance to speak for themselves by applying a fuchsia pink matte finish lipstick and you are all set!

That's just how you can create Sonam Kapoor's recent stunning look. All you have to do is pair this make-up with an awesome outfit of your choice and pull your hair into a chic hairstyle of your choice and you are all set to go!