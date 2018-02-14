Smokey Eyes For Different Eye Shapes

1. Close Set Eyes:

The main goal for these kind of eyes is to create an illusion that they are far apart because close-set eyes are quite close together. Apply a shade of a light colour from the inner corner of your eyes and apply the dark shades on the outer corners to give that smokey effect.

Procedure:

Firstly, what you need to do is, you'll need to divide your eyelids into three parts, meaning you apply the lighter base on the inner corner of your eyes, then you blend your medium shade in the middle part, the darkest colour will go on the extreme corner of your eyes. Extend your shadow a little bit to counterbalance the closeness.

2. Wide Set Eyes:

This is the exact opposite to close set eyes. Here, your goal is to create an illusion that your eyes are closer together. Wide eyes have a lot of surface space, and you will be able to carry different kind of looks.

Procedure:

Take your lightest eyeshadow colour or a highlighter shade, or you can opt for a gunmetal shadow. Use a domed brush and apply your shadow from the lash line to the crease. Now, take a medium shade, brush it from the outside corner of your crease to the inside and blend it properly.

You can deepen the colour of your smokey eye by using a darker shade. Simply, brush it along your upper lash line from the outside and then brush the colour up into the crease of your eyes. Line your lower lid with a dark shade, focusing more on your inner tear duct.

3. Monolid Eyes:

Women with monolid eyes have eyelids with little or no crease at all, and their lids have a flat surface. But that doesn't mean you won't be able to rock that smokey eye makeup look.

Procedure:

Use a dark eyeshadow and apply it in line with the curve of your eyeball. This is to create a depth. Apply lighter shades, like soft gray, as a base and then go for darker shades, like gunmetal, from the outer corner of your eye and gradually softening it as you reach the beginning of your lashes.

Now, blend the lighter and darker shades with a medium shade, like silver. Apply a thick liner on your upper lash line, and a waterproof eyeliner on your lower lash to create the appearance of bigger eyes.

4. Hooded Eyes:

Hooded eyes have an extra layer of skin that droops over your crease, making the lids look smaller. Avoid applying a dark shadow, as this can make your eyes look heavier.

Procedure:

Take a medium shade, preferably light brown, and brush it from the outer corner of your eye till you cover the entire hooded area. Take the same shade and brush it along your lower lash line. Now, apply your contour shade and layer it on top but do not extend the colour all the way.

We would just want to accentuate the depth of your smokey eyes. Now, take a highlighter from your eyeshadow palette and highlight the inner corner of your lower lash line and your brow bone. This is to create a gap between your eyes and eyebrows, so that your eyes appear big.

5. Almond Eyes:

Women with almond eyes have a distinctive, oval-shaped eye with pointed ends. The lower lids look more longer than the top lid. So, in order to accentuate almond eyes, go for a shimmery shade.

Procedure:

Use a shimmery shade eyeshadow and apply it from the lash line to the crease. Now, take a blending brush and apply a bronzer in the crease of your eyes. This will intensify and give it a smokey look. Now, take an angled brush and apply the shimmery shadow along your lower lash line. Finish it off by lining the upper rim with a black waterproof eye pencil.

6. Downturned Eyes:

These kinds of eyes have a slight dropping on the outer corners. So, you would want to enhance the outer corner of your eyes.

Procedure:

Apply a light base on to your eyelids as well as the inner corner and your brow bone. Now, apply a medium shade from the center of your eyelid to the outer corner. Make sure to blend it out and up. Next, you need to apply a deeper colour on the outer corner. Do not forget to blend it properly. Finally, finish it off with a waterproof mascara for an amazing smokey look.