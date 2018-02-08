Simple Makeup Tricks To Make Your Eyes Look Big

1.Define Your Eyebrows:

Eyebrows make the eyes look bright, big, and beautiful. Groomed arched brows will accentuate your eyes and make them look big. Always focus on your brows and make sure you shape them perfectly. Pluck off stray hair and if you have thin brows, then you can fill it up by using an eyebrow pencil. Pencils work wonders if there is no time for regrowth. Always choose an eyebrow pencil colour that matches your eyebrows.

2. Adios Puffy Eyes:

The swollen skin under the eyes can make your eyes look small. So, it is very important that you do not get puffy eyes. And here's how you can say goodbye to puffy eyes.

Get proper sleep

Wash your face with cold water

Exercise

Reduce salt intake

Place cucumber slices on your eyes. The vitamin C and caffeic acid in cucumber help to soothe the skin and reduce eye puffiness

3. Apply A Concealer:

If you have under-eye dark circles, then you will have to cover them up with a concealer. Concealer will not make your eyes look big, but it will not draw people's attention when they are looking at you. Make sure you choose a shade that is slightly lighter and warmer than your skin tone. Blend your concealer properly underneath and around the eyes, and also over the eyelids as well. Use a makeup sponge or your fingers to blend it perfectly.

4. Neutral And Light-coloured Eyeshadow:

In this step, you will need two shades of eyeshadows of the same colour, light and dark colour. Apply light colours on the areas that you want the light to reflect and dark shade on areas that you want to push back. Apply light eyeshadow on the centre of your eyelids, as this will help to make your eyes look nice and big. You can opt for a shimmery eyeshadow as well.

5. Tightline The Upper Water Line:

Use a black eyeliner to tightline your upper water line, as this will give your eyes the appearance of fuller lashes. Tight-lining the upper water line gives a more defined look to your eyes and makes your lashes look thick and full.

Use Minimal Eyeliner:

While applying an eyeliner on your lower lash line, make sure you apply it to the corner of your eyes. Take a smudger or a brush and spread it out. Now, on the eyelid, apply your eyeliner close to your lashes. This will give your eyes a more defined look and will make your eyes look big.

7. Curl Your Eyelashes:

For beautiful, big eyes, use an eyelash curler to curl your lashes. Curlers can make a huge difference to our eyes because it creates length and volume to our eyelashes. Get the eyelash curler closer to your roots and cup the lashes.

8. Use A Mascara:

Mascara helps to make your eyes look big, as it increases the contrast between your lashes and your lids. Apply mascara on the upper and lower eyelashes for a more striking look.

9. Contour Those Creases:

If you want to create an illusion of deep-set eyes, then contouring the crease will help in making your eyes appear large. Opt for a matte brown shade. Apply it on the outer corner of your crease and blend it properly.

10. Use A Highlighter Or A Shimmer In The Inner Corner:

When you haven't done much eye makeup, then applying a highlighter or a shimmer will actually compensate for it. This will help you get a fresh and natural look.

Extra Tips: