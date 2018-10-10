On Rekha's Birthday, Here Are Some Of Her Beauty Secrets

Rekha - the ageless beauty and one of the most iconic Bollywood diva since the late 70s, has been known as the one of the most graceful and beautiful women. Her transition over the years, in terms of beauty, has been an inspiration for many. She has clearly made it to the list of one of the graceful and flawless women in the country.

And, it is no secret that Rekha has always adored make-up. Be it the bright and bold lipsticks that she wears or the oil-based make-up that she introduced in Bollywood, she has always been perfect.

So, what is exactly the secret behind her beauty? What is it that makes her one ageless beauty? If you really want to age as gracefully as Rekha, here are some tips that might actually help you do just that.

Rekha's Beauty Secrets

Detoxification is an important part of Rekha's beauty regime. She never fails to skip consuming enough liquid as a part of her detoxification process. Drinking enough water not only hydrates your body from within, but also reflects on the outside. Also, the key to her glowing skin is washing her face with water whenever possible.

Aromatherapy and Ayurvedic spa treatment have always worked for Rekha as she believes in the benefits of Ayurveda. Therefore, she always makes it a point to include aromatherapy and Ayurvedic spa massages in her beauty regime.

Rekha's Hair Care Secrets

As for her hair is concerned, Rekha believes in relying on gooseberry, also known as amla, shikakai, fenugreek seeds, and coconut oil for healthy, strong, and shiny hair.

When it comes to hair care, Rekha also believes in using homemade hair packs using basic ingredients from the kitchen like honey, curd, and egg once a week. You can also make a homemade face pack using these ingredients and apply it on your face at least twice a week for desired results. After all, getting flawless skin like Rekha by merely sitting at home isn't that difficult now, right?

Another important hair care tip straight from Rekha's hair care regime is that she never combs her hair when they are wet. Also, she prefers drying her hair naturally and likes to avoid blow dryers or other heat styling products.

Rekha's Make-up Secrets

Make-up and cosmetics have always been Rekha's favourite. She has always had a liking for bold lip colours and dark eye make-up. One thing about heavy make-up is that it does not suit everyone, but Rekha always carried it off gracefully and even today she looks stunning as ever.

Two of the most important aspects of Rekha's make-up routine is cleansing and moisturising. She never fails to miss out on them.

Also, Rekha believes in removing her make-up completely before going to bed.

Rekha, no doubt, is the epitome of beauty and if you look at it, it takes these small efforts to get glowing skin. Forget harmful chemical-based products and switch to natural remedies just like Rekha and take a positive step towards ageless beauty.