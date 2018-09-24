Chitrangada Singh always presents herself in a quintessential way. Whatever ensemble and make-up she adorns, she ensures that she looks just perfect and stunning as ever. Like always, Chitrangada Singh made it a point to look drop-dead gorgeous and stunning this time too, when she sported the look of a monsoon Indian bride at the Delhi Times Fashion Week 2018.

But what made her stand out was her absolutely flawless make-up. For her monsoon bride look, Chitrangada chose a nude look with a perfectly winged eyeliner and a maroon lip shade. Now that's something creative in itself, isn't it? Pairing up your nude look with a winged eyeliner isn't something that everyone goes for. But speaking of Chitrangada, she carried it off flawlessly.

Are you a monsoon bride? If you are, then this look of Chitrangada is perfect for your wedding. Want to know how to re-create her look?

Re-create Chitrangada Singh's Bridal Make-up From Delhi Times Fashion Week

Begin by cleansing your face, following it up with a hydrating toner. This is the first and the basic step of any make-up. If you do not have a toner, you can simply use store-bought rose water.

Next, apply a moisturising cream. It will protect your face from any kind of dirt and impurities. Also, it will act as a protective layer between your make-up and your face.

Using a concealer is an important step in any make-up - especially nude make-up . Why? Because nude make-up tends to use less make-up products so that it gives a natural look to your face. If you fail to use concealer properly to hide dark spots or dark circles, or pimples, they might just show up in your final look. Therefore, use a concealer to hide dark spots or dark circles. Also, use it only where it is required and not on the entire face. Next, pick up a lightweight hydrating matte foundation and apply it gently. Ensure that you apply a very thin base of foundation.

Skip the compact powder for the nude make-up look and jump to the bronzer part. Since you want to re-create a bridal look, using a bronzer becomes necessary. Use very little bronzer as it will give your face that no-make-up look. Apply it evenly on your nose, chin, and cheeks.

Next, use a neutral shade of blush and apply it on your cheekbones and gently blend it towards your hairline.

Now comes the important part of Chitrangada's stunning look - her amazing eye make-up. To get that look, start by applying an eyeliner. Apply a thin coat along your lower lash line. Now apply a thick coat of liner along your upper lash line and carve out a winged look at the same time. You can skip the eyeshadow part as you have opted for the nude make-up look. Also, keep your winged eyeliner simple and subtle. Do not overdo it or make it too bold.

To re-create Chitrangada's look, pick up a maroon shade matte finish lipstick and finish off your look. You can pair this look with a beautiful round nose ring, shiny danglers, a kada, and a kundan neck piece just like Chitrangada.

We really loved Chitrangada's look, what about you? If you are a monsoon bride and are in the favour of nude make-up look - just like the 2018 brides like Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, & Meghan Markle - then this is the one for you!