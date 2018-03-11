makeup tips for brown eyes

1. Plum Eyeshadow:

Plum shades go well with brown eye colour because they have a very earthy feel and look gorgeous during the autumn season. You can pair your eyeshadow colour with a bright top and a pair of jeans and boots.

Requirements:

1. Plum eyeshadow

2. Brown eyeshadow

3. Dark purple eyeshadow

4. Mascara

5. Eyeliner

How To Apply:

• Apply brown shade with pink undertones in the crease of your eyes.

• Apply plum eyeshadow in the middle of the eyelid and also inside of the eyelids.

• Now, apply a dark purple in the outer corner of your eyes and blend it well.

• Finish it off with an eyeliner and a mascara.

2. Dark Green Eyeshadow:

Dark green compliments brow-coloured eyes and it looks incredibly enchanting. You can go for a matte or shimmer. If you are going out in the morning, then matte would be the best option, but if you are attending a function or party, then do not hesitate to reach out for the shimmer.

Requirements:

1. Brown eyeshadow

2. Dark green eyeshadow

3. Black eyeshadow

4. Eyeliner

5. Mascara

How To Apply:

• In the crease of your eyes, use a brown eyeshadow as a transition shade.

• Now, apply the dark green shade all over the eyelid.

• Then, apply black eyeshadow to the outer corner of the eyes.

• Finish it off with an eyeliner and mascara.

3. Gray Eyeshadow:

If you are looking for a dark, yet a subtle eyeshadow colour, then gray would be the best option for you. Gray colour compliments brown eyes. If you add in a winged eyeliner, then you will definitely rock your look. If you want a little more drama, then add a line of silver glitter under the eyeliner wing.

Requirements:

1. Gray eyeshadow

2. Soft brown eyeshadow

3. Silver eyeliner

4. Black eyeliner

5. Mascara

How To Apply:

• As a transition shade, use a soft brown colour in the crease.

• Apply gray eyeshadow on your eyes and blend it well.

• Now, draw a winged liner and a silver line below the wing.

• Finish it off with a mascara.

For Medium Brown Eyes:

1. Gold Eyeshadow:

Gold and black colour go hand in hand. Gold eyeshadow creates an amazing contrast to the darkness of the black. Gold eyeshadow helps to pop out the medium brown colour of the eyes.

Requirements:

1. Gold eyeshadow

2. Brown eyeshadow

3. Black eyeliner

4. Mascara

How To Apply:

• Take the brown eyeshadow and apply it into the crease of your eyes and extend it into the browbone. Do not forget to blend.

• Apply a thick winged eyeliner.

• Now, apply the gold eyeshadow to the rest of the eyelid and make sure that the gold and black eyeshadows are blended properly.

• With the help of a clean liner brush, apply the concealer in the crease. Be sure to keep the line defined, since this is a cut crease makeup. Simply follow the line of the wing and wing out the concealer.

• Finish it off with a mascara.

2. Violet Eyeshadow:

If you have a special occasion, a wedding to attend to, or simply a girls' night out, then this eyeshadow colour will make you look amazing. Violet eyeshadow worn on brown eyes will help make the light flecks in the brown stand out.

Requirements:

1. Violet eyeshadow

2. Soft brown eyeshadow

3. Black eyeshadow

4. Eyeliner

5. Mascara.

How To Apply:

• For a transition shade, use a soft brown shade with a pink undertone.

• Now, apply the violet eyeshadow all over your eyelids and blend it well.

• Take the black eyeshadow and then apply it to the outer corner and the lower lash line to create a smoky look.

• Finish it off with a mascara.

3. Bronze Eyeshadow:

Bronze eyeshadow helps to accentuate the lighter specks in your eyes. This look will be great for summer and also if you have night outs and a party to attend to.

Requirements:

1. Brown eyeshadow

2. Dark brown eyeshadow

3. Bronze eyeshadow

4. Eyeliner

How To Apply:

• Apply brown eyeshadow for the transition in the crease and also to the brow bone.

• Apply dark brown eyeshadow in the outer corner of the crease to give depth to your eyes.

• Now, apply bronze eyeshadow over your eyelids and blend well.

• Finish it off with an eyeliner.

4. Soft Brown Eyeshadow:

This eyeshadow is perfect for an everyday look. The soft brown eyeshadow makes your light brown eyes look natural.

Requirements:

1. Soft brown eyeshadow

2. Brown eyeliner

3. Mascara

4. Tape

How To Apply:

• Stick a tape along your lash line, so that you can create a sharp wing with the eyeshadow.

• Now, take the soft brown eyeshadow and apply it all over your eyelid.

• Apply a brown eyeliner on your upper lash line and blend it well.

• Remove the tape and apply a mascara.