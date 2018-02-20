Makeup Products Every College-going Girl Should Own

1. BB Cream:

BB and CC creams have been hitting the shelves like crazy off late. Now, when a natural kind of finish is what you are looking for, a BB cream is your best bet. These will cover up minimal flaws while giving you a sheer coverage, which means that your skin will still show through. It will be kind of like a no makeup look. BB creams are like a combination product inclusive of moisturiser, SPF, primer, foundation and a brightener. They are different from tinted moisturisers in the sense that tinted moisturisers would only provide you with sheer coverage. BB creams on the other hand would colour correct and brighten your skin, making your skin look wide awake and fresh. Plus, it would save you a lot of time and money, being a combination of so many products. We all know how tight our budgets used to be in college.

2. Mascara:

Mascaras have the ability to change your entire look. Some of them can even give you the look of having eyelash extensions or falsies on. It is a great way to look presentable and fresh without looking overdone. So make sure you invest in a good mascara, especially one that is waterproof, because as we said, you don't want the humidity and sweat to cause you to look like a mess. Another tip we have for you is to change your mascara every six months, as mascara tends to spoil faster than other products.

3. Concealer:

Now we know that we aren't aiming for a full coverage look, but we are aiming to look healthy and fresh. Since we are not too far from our pubescent years in college, a few of our teenage problems tend to follow us. For those unexpected pesky spots, a good concealer is a must to have. College also has us having a lot of late nights, which means we do not get as much rest as our body requires. This means, dark circles. Yikes! Concealers are great to instantly brighten up and cover those under eye circles. Although, we would suggest you not to skip on rest and sleep. Trust us, your skin will thank you in your later years.

4. Blush:

We love blushes. They add the right flush of colour to our faces. Keep a pink or coral, natural looking blush around for a healthy flush of colour. After all, during your young years, you want to look healthy and fresh, and unfortunately, that flush doesn't always come naturally. Pop on some blush to give yourself a bright complexion.

5. Tinted Lip Balm:

It is super important to always keep a tube of lip balm in your purse. We love tinted lip balms, because along with keeping our lips plump and hydrated, they add a tinge of colour to our lips, without making it look fake or overdone. They are not high maintenance and super easy when you're in a rush. Another amazing product we can suggest for this is a lip stain.

6. Highlight:

A college girl's look is all about fresh and glowing skin, and how could that be complete without highlight? Now, we don't mean the blinding highlights we see being all the rage these days. Go for a lighter, more natural kind of highlight. We suggest cream highlights for this, as you can blend it out to be minimal. Powder highlights tend to be the blinding kinds. Dab some on on the high points of your cheeks, the bridge of your nose and any area where the light naturally hits your face for that lit from within look.

7. Eyebrow Product:

This might be one of the most important tips we could give you, because your eyebrows can make or break your face. Gone are the days of stick thin eyebrows with barely any hair in them. Soft, full brows can give structure to your face. You could go for an eyebrow pencil, eyebrow powder or eyebrow gel, depending on the finish you want. We find powders to give the most natural finish. You could even use good old eyeshadow in brown or grey to fill in your brows, multi-tasking at its best. Be sure to never use black to fill in your brows, as that could look too harsh.

8. Bronzers:

Definitely get a bronzer. It adds depth and sharpness to your face, making you look chiselled naturally. Although, do not cover your entire face with bronzer. Just a little bit to enhance your cheekbones would be enough. You don't have to go for a full blown contour effect with it, as we are trying to keep the makeup fresh and minimal, to make it look natural.

9. Eye Pencil:

A tip for making your lashes look naturally thick and long is to tight line your upper water line. Use a black eye pencil to tight line your upper water line to ensure that there are no gaps between your waterline and your lashes. On the other hand, use a nude eye pencil on your lower waterline, to look wide awake and look like you got your complete eight hours of sleep. We find that a black eye pencil to line the lower water line can look a bit too harsh and it beats the purpose of the natural look. So go for a nude eye pencil for the lower waterline. Thankfully, there are some good options to choose from, now available in India.

10. Purse Fragrance:

Keep a mini sized bottle of a fragrance in your purse to spritz on during the day for freshness. A whole day of being out can get really tiring. A fragrance can act like the right kind of pick me up.