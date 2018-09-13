Recreate Madhuri Dixit's Look This Festive Season

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important and colourful festivals for us Indians. To add on to its beauty our Bollywood celebrities are also marking their presence this festive season by coming up with their best ethnic looks. And this time the evergreen queen Madhuri Dixit gives us lessons on how to carry the ethnic look this Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Recently, she has been spotted in a breathtaking look. The outfit that she chose was a deep yellow Benarasi sari along with traditional jewellery and subtle make-up. Regarding her make-up she proves one more time that little is more!

And guess what, you too can get the look now! Read on!

Make-up

Madhuri has made it a point to keep her make-up here very subtle and natural.

Base

Apply some primer first on your face before starting with other products. This will help in keeping the make-up last longer. Since she has done a very subtle make-up here you can use a BB cream as your base. Take some BB cream in your hand and apply small dots reaching every part of your face.

Now the job is to blend it. Blend the BB cream evenly on the skin with a blender. In order to set the BB cream, you can use a compact powder that matches the tone of your skin. Use a foundation brush for applying this.

Eyes

Here she has chosen not to keep her eyes very loud and dramatic, rather she has done a very simple eye make-up.

After applying primer on your eyelids, choose a nude colour as your eyeshadow. Here she has used a light copper shade as her eyeshadow. Coming down to the eyeliner, she has kept it simple by just applying a thick eyeliner on her upper eyes. Also, complete your eyeliner with a small and cute wing on the corner of your eyes.

Finish the eye make-up by applying mascara. Madhuri naturally has thick and long lashes so she doesn't need much effort to be put on the lashes part. Just applying 2-3 coats of mascara would do the job.

Lips

She has perfectly managed to balance her subtle eye make-up with little dark lips. However, this cannot be said as too dark too. The lipstick shade that she chose here is a lighter shade of chocolate brown with a copper tinch to it. Line your lips with a liner that suits the colour of your lipstick shade. Then start applying the lipstick from the middle of your lips. The lipstick used here has a glossy touch too.

Bindi

And how can an ethnic look be complete without a bindi? Any Indian look cannot be complete without a bindi. Finally, use a bright red medium-sized bindi and you are good to go.

Hair

Updos are the new trend whether it is for a sari or a salwar suit. Madhuri has done a perfect updo here keeping up the traditional look with jasmine flowers or what we Indians call 'Ghajra'.