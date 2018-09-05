Janhvi Kapoor's Make-up Artist Reveals The Secret To Her Radiant Look In Dhadak

Ever since her first romcom was released, Janhvi Kapoor has constantly been in the news. Her sense of fashion and style have been talked about with many teens looking up to her as a fashionista. Janhvi surely knows how to pull off a chic look - her outfits, make-up, and hairdo are always perfect. She definitely has been keeping up with the latest trends & gives us major beauty and fashion goals.

But, have you ever wondered what makes her skin so perfect... so flawless? Well, she had mentioned earlier during an interview that her mother's homemade recipes are the secret to her beautiful skin and hair. Yet, there is something more that you are probably not aware of. Janhvi's make-up stylist Vardan Nayak has made new revelations about the Dhadak actress' secret to radiant skin.

How To Get Radiant Skin Like Janhvi?

"The key principle to keep in mind is that the dewy look is difficult to maintain for long periods of time, given our weather," Vardan Nayak said. He also gave some handy tips that will help you ace your look and get flawless skin like Janhvi Kapoor. Read on to know what these amazing tips and tricks are.

Ace Your Base

To get that flawless and radiant look like Janhvi, her make-up artist recommends using a radiant finish foundation along with a highlighter that matches your skin tone. Once you have applied the foundation-highlighter mix, you can fix the base with a setting powder. Again, the catch here is that you have to pick a setting powder that matches your skin tone.

Let Your Eyes Speak

Once your base is set, you should move on to your eye make-up. For that, Vardan recommends using a golden coloured highlighter for your eyelids along with a pink-hued eyeshadow. This will give your face a subtle romantic touch. You can also draw a winged eye-liner if you want to ace your look. After applying the eyeshadow, you should apply a generous amount of mascara on your eyelashes.

Cheeks Should Be Treated With Care

"To get the dewy look right, it is essential to avoid overdoing the blush," Vardan said. To get that glowing look like Janhvi, you can apply a little pink-coloured blush on your cheeks, forehead, nose, and chin. But, do not overdo it.

Lip Make-up Is Equally Essential

Now that your base and eye make-up is perfectly done, you move on to your lips. Choose a creamy pink-hued lipstick for recreating Janhvi's look from Dhadak. The most important thing here is that before applying the lipstick, you must outline your lips using a lip pencil and then smartly apply the lipstick and blend it with the outline.

So... that's how you create that romantic and soft look like Janhvi in Dhadak.