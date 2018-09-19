This DIY Lotion Bronzer Is The Perfect Solution For Dry Skin!

Dry skin creates too many problems. Well, for starters, it creates a challenge while applying make-up. And then, with those having dry skin, there are so many conditions like what product to use and what not. If you are one of those who have dry skin, you would instantly know what we are talking about.

What Causes Dry Skin?

Dry skin is basically a condition in which the skin tends to lose moisture and is unable to retain its moisture. Sometimes, dry skin is also caused when the sebum production is low. While dry skin is largely caused due to dirt and pollution, there are several other factors that can cause dry skin too. Some of these conditions are listed below:

Bathing Habits

Taking frequent baths, especially with warm water can result in dry skin. If you want to avoid dry skin problems, try and avoid taking hot water baths.

Age

Age is another major reason for dry skin. As you get older, your skin tends to produce less oil, resulting in dry skin.

Seasonal changes

This is so true. Most of you must have noticed this - dry skin is the most common during winters when the humidity levels are really low. On the contrary, when the humidity levels are up in summers, your skin tends to produce more oil.

Make-up products

There are some make-up products which tend to make our skin appear dry. Using too much of these products may sometimes result in dry skin. But the moment you stop using those products, your skin returns to normal.

Speaking of make-up, those with dry skin often find it challenging to use powder-based products - be it compact, blush, or bronzer. Therefore, they often resort to lotion-based products.

But what if these products can be made at home without much fuzz? Nothing like it, right? Today, at Boldsky, we have curated a simple and easy homemade lotion/liquid bronzer recipe for those with dry skin type.

DIY Lotion Bronzer For Dry Skin

Ingredients

250 g aloe vera gel

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Vanilla essence - for fragrance

How to make

In a bowl, take some freshly extracted aloe vera gel.

Add cocoa powder to it and blend it well.

Now add some cinnamon powder to the mixture and keep blending it well.

Lastly, add some vanilla essence for fragrance.

Whisk all the ingredients properly and ensure that no lumps are formed.

Transfer the entire mixture into a dry and clean container and it is ready to be used.

Note: Store this lotion in a cool and dry place and keep it away from direct sunlight.

How To Apply Lotion Bronzer Perfectly?

It is very easy to do make-up. The only important thing to remember here is that you should know what products to use and how to use them correctly. Moreover, one should also know what type of brush is used to apply what product.

Listed below are the steps to apply bronzer perfectly:

1. Dip your brush into the lotion bronzer and dab off the excess while tapping it gently.

2. Sweep the brush across your forehead, cheekbones, bridge of your nose, and along your jawline.

3. Now the trick here is that instead of sweeping the brush back and forth, again and again, try to apply the bronzer in one or two sweeps only. This will ensure that you will not have that cakey look.

4. Since you are using the lotion bronzer, you can apply it using your hands as well. But again, you need to be very careful with that. You do not want your face to look cakey, do you?