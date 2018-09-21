Here's How You Can Get Kareena Kapoor's Signature Smokey Eyes Look

The epitome of sophistication and elegance, we have always loved Kareena Kapoor and looked up to her for beauty tips. From intense smokey eyes to nude make-up, Kareena has always proved that there is no one that can match her. Her sharp features and the way she carries herself defines her true talent.

What we like the most about Kareena Kapoor is her defined cheekbones, her infamous pout, and her chiselled jawline. These features truly accentuate her look.

Always ready to try something new and daring, Kareena's on-screen look varies from character to character. But, the prominent aspect - her signature look - is her smokey eyes that she carries off very gracefully.

We all must have tried imitating Kareena's smokey eyes look at some point. Some of us might have succeeded while some must have failed miserably. If you are able to master the art of Kareena's smokey eyes look, nothing like it. But if you are not able to get it right, here's some help!

Today, at Boldsky, we have decoded one of Kareena's best make-up look and simplified the smokey eye tutorial for you. Listed below is the step by step guide on how to get Kareena's signature smokey eyes look.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Reveals The Secret Behind Her Glowing Skin

Kareena Kapoor's Signature Smokey Eyes Look

Things you will need:

Hydrating moisturiser

Concealer

Compact powder

Eyeshadow palette

Intense black kohl

Mascara

Eye make-up brush

How to do:

1. Begin with prepping your face with a hydrating moisturiser - especially the area around your eyes.

2. Next, use a concealer to conceal dark circles around your eyes. You can use a full coverage concealer for this.

3. Use a compact powder to set the concealer in place. It will also help to avoid creasing.

4. Take a brush and start filling your eyebrows with an intense black eyeshadow. Fill the gaps in between your brows to make them look full and complete.

5. Choose black eyeshadow and apply it to the outer corner of the eye and into the crease. Blend out the eyeshadow so that it does not create any harsh lines. Add more eyeshadow if you feel that it needs more intensity.

6. Take the eyeliner and apply a thin coat along your lower lash line.

7. Now apply a thick coat of liner along your upper lash line and carve out a winged look at the same time.

8. Now, smudge the upper liner slightly and blend it perfectly with the existing eyeshadow that you have already put. Remember that you can get anything perfect with practice. Do this smokey eye look carefully and take as much time as you want to get it correct. Also, remember to use an eyeshadow brush to smudge and blend your liner and mascara. Avoid using your fingers as it can really get messy.

9. Finish off your look by applying a generous amount of mascara. Apply 2-3 coats if necessary. Also, you can create a more intense look by applying fake lashes. But, if you do, remember to apply a thick coat of mascara on those lashes.

10. Pull off a chic look by applying a tint of blush on your cheekbones, nose, forehead, and chin. Also, do not forget to apply a lip gloss or a matte lipstick to get perfect pouty lips like Kareena.

Do try this amazing smokey eye look for the upcoming event you attend. One essential thing about smokey eyes is that it can be paired with any kind of outfit and is perfect for any occasion!

Also Read: Re-create Kareena Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi Look In 5 Easy Steps