How To Increase The Life Span Of Your Cosmetics?

For every girl her make-up products/cosmetics are very precious. Not only the money spent towards buying those but also having a collection of your favourite cosmetics cannot be lost at any cost. So in order to avoid this it is important to extend the life of your cosmetics by following some basic and simple hacks.

Apart from having those expensive products maintaining them is also important. Keeping your cosmetics clean can actually help in extending the life span of the product until the product approaches its expiry date.

So let us have a look at some hacks to keep your cosmetics clean and hygienic and away from bacterias. Read On!

Keep It Clean

Keeping your tools clean is the first and basic thing to do. By tools here we mean basically the make up brushes you use. Be it your foundation brush, flat brushes or any kind of brush, you need to clean them on a regular basis. You can do this at least once in a week to keep away the bacterias and germs.

Also Read: How To Clean Makeup Brushes?

In addition to keep the hygiene wash your hands thoroughly before you start applying make up so that the germs from your hands do not reach your cosmetics.

Do Not Store Your Make-up Product In the Bathroom

If you have the habit of keeping your cosmetics in the bathroom, then its high time you should stop doing that. This is because bathroom, where you use hot water to take a shower, can make these make up products warm and melt away. So it is always recommended to keep your cosmetics in a cool and dry place where there is less humidity especially for products like kajal or eye pencil.

Stop Sharing Your Make-up

At times of emergency we all have the tendency to use cosmetics and make-up brushes of our friends. But this is a big no-no. Sharing cosmetic leads to infections and bacterias. Also keep in mind that while testing the products at cosmetic centers ask them for new testers to avoid this.

Check The Expiry

Throwing away your cosmetics is in a way heartbreaking. But using those beyond the expiry date might be dangerous for the skin. So if you find your cosmetics even after 2 years of its shelf life its high time you should throw them away. You can also recognise whether your cosmetics have expired if you find a change in both its texture or the way it smells.

Choose Tubes Rather Than Containers

Your foundations and lotions that are contained in jars have high chances of spreading bacteria and infections. Cosmetics in tubes is not only easy to apply but it also helps in keeping the bacterias away. While using you just have to squeeze in a small quantity of this and then the rest of it is free from germs and bacteria. While in case of jars and containers you have to put your hand inside which will infect the rest of it too.

Be Careful When You Use The Lipstick

Always make sure that you wipe the surface of the lipstick before you apply it. This will help you in removing any kind of dirt or germs from the surface of the used lipsticks. Do this every time you are going to apply lipstick to keep both your lips and lipstick away from germs.

Do Not Forget To Tighten The Lids

This is one of the basic tips to protect your cosmetics from being exposed to bacterias and other germs. Whenever we are in a hurry we tend to leave open the lids of the cosmetics. Doing so will be like purposely inviting the bacterias and germs which will further cause skin damage. Apart from that when you expose the cosmetics in the air it makes our cosmetics dry and difficult to use it again.