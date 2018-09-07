We often see celebrities at different locations promoting their upcoming films and each time they are dressed up uniquely - that certainly makes us wonder what goes behind their appealing and elegant appearance. It's their talented make-up artists who put in their expertise and efforts in making these celebrities look glamorous.

Irrespective of whether the celebrity or our style icon has dressed up uniquely or not, we tend to and love to follow their style and try to imitate their make-up and hairdo. And why not? After all, they do look stunning and who does not want to look good?

Recently, Anushka Sharma made an appearance in her totally stunning yet simple make-up look while she was promoting Sui Dhaga. Styled by Allia Al Rufai in an Atsu outfit, the main point of focus was her doe-eyed look. And, the best part was that her make-up artist did not use false eyelashes, he worked on her original lashes and yet made them stand out - giving her eyes the perfect doe-eyed look!

Curious to know how Anushka's make-up artist Daniel Bauer managed to pull off that perfect look? Well, we have simplified and decoded her look for you so that you can easily try it out at home and proudly flaunt it at the next party you attend.

Here's How You Can Recreate Anushka Sharma's Doe-eyed Look!

To begin with, Bauer gave a flawless make-up finishing look by prepping Anushka's face with a hydrating jelly and kept it soft & moisturised, while giving it a plump effect. You can recreate Anushka's look by following the same process.

Next, you can use a mattifying foundation to give your skin a matte finish look. Also, ensure that the foundation which you choose for your skin controls the excess oil production for at least a few hours.

Moving on to the eye make-up, start with brushing your brows.

Next, apply a thin stroke of kohl on the lower lash line.

For the upper lash line, use a waterproof liquid eyeliner and slightly extend it outwards to create a subtle winged look.

Now comes the point of focus. Without using false eyelashes, Bauer managed to give Anushka's eyes a doe-eyed look.

To get this look, you will need a generous amount of mascara and an eyelash curler. To begin with, apply mascara on to your eyelashes and curl it with the eyelash curler.

Next, close one eye and again start applying mascara by twitching the wand at the base of lashes and then gradually move outwards. Keep doing this until you get that volume and a perfect doe-eyed look.

Repeat the same for the other eye as well.

Moving on to the rest of the face, use a peach-coloured blush and apply it softly on your cheekbones, nose, forehead, and chin. Do not overdo it.

Lastly, finish off your look by applying a pink-hued lip gloss.

So... what are you waiting for? Isn't it easy to re-create your favourite celebrity's look? All you need is some guidance and a bit of practice and you are all good to go. Be your own stylish and recreate that excellent look of Anushka Sharma in a few easy steps.