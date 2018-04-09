Flaunt Your Look With These Floral Nail Art Designs This Summer

Art is an expression of thoughts and emotions, and most people get inspiration from various factors, like nature, lifestyle, etc. So, similarly, nail art is also the same. In simple terms, nail art is a creative way to decorate, paint, and enhance the nails.

It is typically an artwork that is done on the fingernails and toenails. But today, we will be focusing on a summer-inspired theme for your nails. Since summer is all about the sun, fun, and bright colours, floral nail designs will add more fun to your floral dress or skirt.

And floral designs are more common and easy to make as well, and once made, you would definitely want your artwork to stay for a long time, right? So, how do you retain that? The answer is very simple, you should go for a strong base coat and you must allow it to dry properly. Once that's done, the top coat will provide sheen and polish to your nails. Simple, right?

Now, let us see how we can enhance our look this summer with amazing nail art designs. Read on.

1. Floral With Glitter Half Moon:

A simple yet beautiful design. This will look good on short or long nails.

Materials:

• Golden glitter nail polish.

• Light pink nail polish.

• Dark pink nail polish.

• Mint green nail polish.

• Bobby pin or a dotting tool.

• Clear nail polish.

Procedure:

• Apply a base coat, and then put one coat of golden glitter nail polish on top.

• Apply a white opaque nail polish, just slightly above the cuticle, so that the glitter can be seen. Use a second coat if required.

• Now, take a dotting tool or a bobby pin and dip it in a light pink polish and make five dots in a circle. Let it dry. Make sure the dots are in between the first set.

• Apply dark pink polish on top of it using the same technique.

• Dot the middle with a light pink polish and white polish. Now, carefully swirl the two colours together before applying to the centre of each flower.

• Put two dots of mint green colour on either side of each flower and then drag it just a little to create a leaf shape. Finish it off with a clear top coat, after your nails are dry.

2. Lavender Flower:

This is a simple yet beautiful manicure. It looks great on both long and short nails.

Materials:

• White nail polish.

• Purple nail polish.

• Green nail polish.

• Transparent nail polish.

• Thin brush.

Procedure:

• Apply a base coat, and then put white nail polish on top of it.

• With the help of a thin brush, start making an intricate work. Use purple colour for the flower and green colour to make the stems.

• Let it dry and then apply a top coat.

3. Purple-Pink Flower:

Pink and purple with white background definitely screams "Spring!" This design is simple yet classy and can be created in just a few steps.

Materials:

• White nail polish.

• Pink nail polish.

• Purple nail polish.

• Thin nail brush.

• Transparent nail polish.

Procedure:

• As a base coat, apply two coats of white nail polish.

• Now, with the help of a thin brush, create pink flowers using a pink nail polish.

• Add purple nail polish to give it more colour.

• Finish it off with a top coat. Let it dry.

4. Four-Leaf Clover:

Four-leaf clover signifies good luck and why wouldn't we want that, right? This nail art is super simple to recreate and it looks cute as well.

Materials:

• Pale yellow nail polish.

• Green nail polish.

• Thin nail brush.

• Transparent nail polish.

Procedure:

• Apply a coat of clear nail polish.

• Use pale yellow nail polish as a base coat. Let it dry.

• Now with the help of a thin nail brush, make a four-leaf clover using a green nail polish.

• Finish it off with a top coat.

5. Gold-studded Flower:

This art will look beautiful on any nail length because it's simple and attractive. White flowers with gold studs in the middle will definitely look more attractive.

Materials:

• Nude colour nail polish.

• White nail polish.

• Gold studs.

• Dotting tool.

• Transparent nail polish.

Procedure:

• Apply two coats of nude nail polish.

• Now, with the help of a white nail polish and a dotting tool, make flowers on each nail.

• Apply a top coat and while it's still wet, carefully place a gold stud in the middle of each flower.

6. Bright Floral:

Summer means bright and colourful and when these bright colours are put on top of a black base, then it will look even more beautiful.

Materials:

• Black nail polish.

• Bright blue nail polish.

• Bright pink nail polish.

• Purple nail polish.

• Bright green nail polish.

• Transparent nail polish.

• Dotting tool.

Note: You can use any bright coloured nail polish of your choice.

Procedure:

• Paint your nails with two coats of black nail polish.

• With the help of a dotting tool, make flowers on each nails using different colours. In one nail, make three small flowers using blue, pink and purple nail polish.

• Put green dots in the middle of each flower.

• Once it's dried, apply a top coat using a transparent nail polish.

7. White Flowers And Sheen:

Want to give your nails a magical look? If so, then this is the perfect design for you.

Materials:

• Opaque nail polish.

• Silver glitter nail polish.

• Acrylic mixture.

• Transparent nail polish.

• Studs.

• Dotting tool.

Procedure:

• Apply two coats of opaque nail polish and let it dry.

• After that, create a pearl-like sheen with the help of a silver glitter nail polish.

• With the help of a glue or a top coat, apply the acrylic flower and stone. You can arrange it however you would like it to look.

• Now, apply a layer of top coat over the nails and embellishments, so that the design stays firm.

8. Cherry Blossom Nail Art:

This aqua-green nail art will give you an embossed effect and will look pretty on long or short nails.

Materials:

• Aqua-green nail polish.

• Brown nail polish.

• Light pink nail polish.

• Dark pink nail polish.

• Dotting tool or a thin brush.

• Transparent nail polish.

Procedure:

• Apply two coats of aqua-green nail polish as a base coat.

• Take brown nail polish and make a branch with the help of a thin brush.

• With a dotting tool, make some white dots over the branches.

• Now, take a light pink nail polish and make dots over the white dots.

• To make the flower pop out, use a darker shade of pink nail polish over the white and light pink dots.

• Once it dries up, apply a transparent nail polish.