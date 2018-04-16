Remove Acrylic Nail Paints At Home Easily With These Amazing Hacks

When you meet a new person, one of the first things that you do is to shake your hand with him or her. In such a case what the person notices about you is your nails. Hence, it is fair to say that maintaining long and colourful nails enhances your personality.

Even when the person you are meeting is not someone you are meeting for the first time, if you have glamorous nails, chances are that their focus will be drawn towards the same. This is what prompts most of us to go for acrylic nails.

While the glamour and convenience of acrylic nails cannot be undermined, another side of the story is the fact that after a couple of weeks, they become extremely difficult to remove. It is not always possible for any girl to head for the beauty parlour every now and then to get their acrylic nail paints removed.

To help you in such a situation, this article explores the different options for the removal of the stubborn acrylic paints with the simplest of ingredients that are available at home.

1. Use Of Warm Water

• This is one of the safest methods and the main thing here is to soak your hands in warm water for about an hour, so that the glue dissolves and comes off.

• Thus, time your nails as much as you can and then file the same. Using orange sticks and carve out the inlets in your nails. Then, take a bowl of water that has warm water and soak your hands in it. Since you have to soak your hands for long, it is inevitable that the water will eventually start getting colder. In such a case, keep pouring mugs of hot water into the same, so that the temperature is maintained.

• While dipping you hands, make sure that your nails are dipped at an angle such that the warm water seeps in. If your nails still do not come out, understand that the water is not warm enough. The only solution to this is adding of more warm water to the bowl.

2. Use Of Laminated Business Card

• This is one of the fastest ways to get rid of acyclic nails. For this, all that you need is a laminated business card. In fact, in the absence of the same, you can also replace the same with a credit card or a debit card (if you have one to spare).

• The first step here is the same as that of the previous method, wherein you had to make an inlet by prying the edges of your nails with a stick.

• The laminated card is then slid into the inlet. Gentle pressure is then applied in the upward direction. Utmost care is taken to ensure that this is done only one side at a time, so that you do not end up damaging a layer of your actual nail bed in the process.

3. Use Of Nail Filers

• This process is a little time consuming as compared to the processes described above. However, the advantage here is the fact that it does not make use of any chemicals whatsoever and is hence beneficial in the long run.

• Here, what you have to do is clean your nails by cutting them short and getting rid of any colour or design that was present in them.

• Start filing your nails in long strokes from the sides and stop just at the point where your acrylic nails touch your actual nail bed. With repeated application of pressure while filing, the thing is bound to come off.

• In case the removal by filing is not all that smooth, you can take it to the next level by prying opening the edges with a cuticle scissor and then clipping and opening the same. Be very careful at this point because overdoing the same may cause your nail bed to bleed from the sides.

• Once all the acrylic nails are off your hand, you may still notice some glue sticking to the sides. You can scrape off the same with a stick. Once you are done with all of it, wash your hands with lukewarm water and then apply some cuticle oil on the same.

4. Use Of Acetone And Aluminium Foil

• As with the other methods, here you have to clip your nails as short as possible. Once that is done, all that you have to do is get rid of any nail polish that is present on your nails. If that is not done properly, you will end up getting your hand all messy and full of colour.

• Gently go ahead and apply petroleum jelly on the skin that is present around the cuticles. Cotton pads that are soaked in acetone are applied over that. The same is then wrapped in aluminium foil to ensure that it stays in place. Once all of it is done, the set up is left undisturbed for about half an hour.

• After the said 30 minutes, the aluminium foil is pulled off gently. The acrylic nails should come off. In case they do not come off that easily and you experience some form of resistance, understand that the set up needs to be left undisturbed for longer.

5. Use Of Acetone-free Nail Polish Remover

• Here again, when you clip your acrylic nails short with a nail cutter, pry the edges of the same with the help of the pointed end of the tweezers.

• Pour a good quantity of acetone-free nail polish in a bowl and soak your nails in it for about an hour. It is a well-established fact that an acetone-free nail polish keeps on evaporating over time. Hence, it is a good practice to keep adding more nail polish to the bowl every 15 to 20 minutes.

• After a while, you will start feeling that the nail has gently loosened. At that point, you can take your fingers off the bowl and gently pull away the acrylic nails. You may use either your bare hands or a pair of tweezers for the same. In case you feel that they have loosened but are still not coming off, just allow your fingers in the bowl for a little longer and it will eventually come off with ease.

6. Use Of Dental Floss

• Repeat the first step, wherein you trim your acrylic nails and pry its cuticles to create inlets.

• Get a friend to inset dental floss through those edges. Move your fingers in a sawing motion. Initially, when the floss touches your actual nail bed, it might get a little painful for you. A lot of women feel uncomfortable at that point. However, be a little patient and try to bear with the same. The results of your patience will pay off soon.

• This process takes lesser amount of time as compared to most of the processes discussed previously. If the dental floss is allowed to remain in the inlet for 10 to 15 minutes, the acrylic nail will pop off.