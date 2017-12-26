Useful Makeup Tips For The Party Season

The holiday party season is in full bloom and most of us have already planned out our New Year outfit. However, the one thing that can either make or break your look is your makeup. And, as one can imagine, getting the makeup right is a no easy task.
However, there are certain tips and tricks that can make your makeup session a smooth and hassle-free one. In case you're wondering what those are, then we've got you covered.
As today at Boldsky, we've zeroed in on some of the most useful makeup tips that can come in handy during any party season. Following these simple yet life-saving tips can help make a world of difference to your makeup.
Be it a Christmas party or a New Year's Eve party, you can follow the below-stated tips to look picture-perfect throughout the night. Also, these tips will help your makeup last longer, so you don't have to worry about the frequent touch-ups.
Read on to know more about these useful makeup tips, here.
1. Opt For Long-lasting Makeup Items
Do you often have to visit the restroom to touch up your makeup? Do you find that annoying? If so, then it is best to opt for long-lasting makeup items that do not require frequent touch-ups. This way, you'll be able to enjoy the party without having to worry about your makeup.
2. Start With A Primer
Primer is a makeup item that is used for prepping your skin. This makeup item can be used for hiding visible skin pores. That is why, makeup experts always urge women to start with a primer. Just follow this life-saving tip to make sure your makeup looks perfect.
3. Highlight Your Eyes
The makeup on your eyes can have a huge impact on your overall appearance. Whether you wish to look subtle or go bold during party season, you should pay a great deal of attention to the area under your eyes. So, highlight your eyes to look incredible through the night.
4. Go For Makeup That Suits Your Skin Type
Nowadays, there are makeup items available for different skin types. For instance, there are foundations and compacts that are especially made for oily skin. Similarly, there are certain makeup items that are made for dry skin. For best and long-lasting results, you should use makeup that is especially designed for your skin type.
5. Use A Highlighter To Make Your Skin Glow
Highlighters can impart a radiant glow on your skin. There are a lot of women who give this makeup item a miss; however, doing so can result in cakey and dull-looking results. To avoid that, just use a good-quality highlighter and look your best through the night.
6. Hide Acne Scars And Spots With A Concealer
Concealers are essential for fading away acne scars and spots. This makeup item can help your skin look picture-perfect and flawless. Moreover, using a concealer can help your skin achieve an even skin tone. Be it a stubborn acne scar or a prominent brown spot, a good concealer can hide them all.
7. Get The Base Right
It's crucial to get the base right of your makeup. It will make your makeup appear natural and uniform. Use the makeup items in the right order and moderately to ensure that your face does not look too cakey.