Onam 2019: From Makeup To Outfits, Tips To Look Gorgeous On This Special Day!

Step out of your house in style and turn heads wherever you go. Why? Because of the most celebrated festivals is knocking at the door.

Onam is around the corner and we all are having that vibe already. The grand festival is hugely celebrated in Kerala and across the globe. It is celebrated as the harvest season of Kerala, which falls in the month of Chingam, the first month according to the Malayali calendar. This year, in 2019, Onam festival will be celebrated from 1 September to 13 September.

Looking good on Onam is important like it is for any other festival. If you are celebrating this festival, being a Malayali or not, you will be planning to look your best on this day.

If you are a Malayali, as we can decipher, you have already finished your shopping for Onam or still in the middle of it, doing your last-moment wardrobe hunt. If you are not a Malayali and still want to be a part of the festival, trying to deck up traditionally for this festival, you got to have already consulted your Malayali friends about the festival's traditional style, isn't it?

Like how the traditional wear is important, the makeup must also be bang on to go with the lovely golden-bordered Kerala saree.

We will enlighten you with basic makeup tools to include in your makeup bag, which is also traditional and could make you look your best on the auspicious festival day.

Kajal Traditional for any Malayali, widely any Indian, kajal is not even considered as a part of makeup. It is a priority for most girls in the country and undoubtedly, it makes the eyes of any girl look prettier than ever. Carrying a kajal in your makeup box is necessary, as it is also traditional for the festival of Onam. Eyeliner Though not traditional, eyeliners tend to define your eyes along with the kajal. It also comes in a gel or liquid format, which you can easily apply according to your choice of stroke. Out of all the parts of your face, beautifying the eyes is mostly important and an eyeliner helps you do that. Lipstick It is important to use a lipstick to have that long-lasting effect. Some girls take it as a makeup lifeline, while there are also many who stay calm with their lip glosses. If you are using a lipstick, make sure it is a very light in colour or nude shade. This would make the look brighter, highlightening mostly on your defined eyes and the bindi. Red Bindi Red bindi is a must for the best touch-up on Onam and any Onam-special look is incomplete without a bindi. So girls, please do not forget your red bindi before completing your style book for the festival. Apart from it being a traditional part, it also makes any Onam-style look appear complete. Chandan Balls Chandan no longer requires to be made at home, as it is easily available outside in a readymade form, though we would prefer you to go the traditional grinding way. A chandan or sandalwood tika is a must for any Malayali which is placed on top of the red bindi. Apart from the kajal and red bindi, this thing is compulsory to be included in your makeup box for Onam.