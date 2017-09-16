Just In
- 14 min ago Farsightedness (Hyperopia): Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment
-
- 19 min ago 11 Amazing Things That Women Can Do Instead Of Thinking About Men
- 29 min ago Parineeti Chopra Stylishly And Literally Gives Us A White Tiger Moment With Her Pantsuit
- 2 hrs ago World Heart Day 2019: Is Refined Oil Good For Heart Health?
Don't Miss
- Technology Xiaomi Announces Mi MIX Alpha Concept With 108MP Camera, SD 855 Plus
- Movies Priyanka Chopra Loses A Huge Project To Alia Bhatt?
- Automobiles New 2020 Hyundai Creta Spied Testing In India Ahead Of Its India Launch: Spy Pics & Details
- Sports India vs South Africa: Injured Jasprit Bumrah ruled out; Umesh Yadav named replacement
- Finance Infosys Among Top 3 Forbes Best Regarded Companies In The World
- News Panic amongst account holders after RBI imposes restrictions on PMC Bank
- Travel Places To Celebrate Dusshera In India
- Education Top 10 Indian Universities In QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020
Durga Puja Special: Lipstick Styles For The Five Days Of Celebration
Putting on lipstick is something that women do every day without a second thought. Although, the lip shades we use every day are pretty basic and subtle. But that's not the case when getting ready for a celebration such as Durga puja. Lipstick can be the most experimental part of any woman's makeup. this And this Durga puja, you can amp up your look by playing with your lipstick styling and shades with a new colour to put on every day.
Ensure you wear the lip shade that is at par with your attire and make your lips the center of attraction.
To make things easier for you, we've picked five lipstick colours and have distributed them according to the five days of the celebration. Just ensure the five colours you gather for the five days of the puja are not similar and also perfectly suit your skin tone.
Shashthi – Baby Pink
On Shashthi, the look is usually kept simple; and hence a light pink on the lips does justice. Baby pink goes with all colours and attires. The best part is, this lipstick later can be used for work and parties as well. In case you own a dark shade of pink, just lighten it by blotting it with transluscent powder.
Saptami – Plum
Durga puja starts full fledged on this day, and adding some plum to your lips is surely going to do justice. Plum colour makes your lips look very attractive. Ensure you combine this with heavy makeup on the rest of the face to carry a graceful look. In a plum shade, you will get option of matte and metallic, from which you can make your own choice based on the look you are aiming at.
Ashtami – Orange
Ashtami is indeed the climax of the puja and your lips deserve the best splash of colour on this day. We picked orange for ashtami. Under orange, there will be further shades and tones, from which you can make a choice. The shades under orange lipstick are peach, apricot, melon, tea rose and so on. Pick the orange-based shade that goes in hand with your skin tone.
Nabami – Chocolate
On the last day of the puja, give the best of colour to your lips with a chocolaty shade. Chocolate goes good with all skin tones. Chocolate lipstick has variations and you have to pick the one that is at par with your skin tone. When wearing the chocolate lipstick, you have good options of ombering it as well.
Dashami – Red
We've reserved the all-time favourite red lipstick for the last day of the puja. Before stepping onto the immersion procession or sindoor khela, a coat of red on your lips will sensualize your look. The red lipstick goes well with all kinds of attires, if you know how to carry it well.