ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Durga Puja Special: Lipstick Styles For The Five Days Of Celebration

    By

    Putting on lipstick is something that women do every day without a second thought. Although, the lip shades we use every day are pretty basic and subtle. But that's not the case when getting ready for a celebration such as Durga puja. Lipstick can be the most experimental part of any woman's makeup. this And this Durga puja, you can amp up your look by playing with your lipstick styling and shades with a new colour to put on every day.

    Ensure you wear the lip shade that is at par with your attire and make your lips the center of attraction.

    To make things easier for you, we've picked five lipstick colours and have distributed them according to the five days of the celebration. Just ensure the five colours you gather for the five days of the puja are not similar and also perfectly suit your skin tone.

    Array

    Shashthi – Baby Pink

    On Shashthi, the look is usually kept simple; and hence a light pink on the lips does justice. Baby pink goes with all colours and attires. The best part is, this lipstick later can be used for work and parties as well. In case you own a dark shade of pink, just lighten it by blotting it with transluscent powder.

    Array

    Saptami – Plum

    Durga puja starts full fledged on this day, and adding some plum to your lips is surely going to do justice. Plum colour makes your lips look very attractive. Ensure you combine this with heavy makeup on the rest of the face to carry a graceful look. In a plum shade, you will get option of matte and metallic, from which you can make your own choice based on the look you are aiming at.

    Array

    Ashtami – Orange

    Ashtami is indeed the climax of the puja and your lips deserve the best splash of colour on this day. We picked orange for ashtami. Under orange, there will be further shades and tones, from which you can make a choice. The shades under orange lipstick are peach, apricot, melon, tea rose and so on. Pick the orange-based shade that goes in hand with your skin tone.

    Array

    Nabami – Chocolate

    On the last day of the puja, give the best of colour to your lips with a chocolaty shade. Chocolate goes good with all skin tones. Chocolate lipstick has variations and you have to pick the one that is at par with your skin tone. When wearing the chocolate lipstick, you have good options of ombering it as well.

    Array

    Dashami – Red

    We've reserved the all-time favourite red lipstick for the last day of the puja. Before stepping onto the immersion procession or sindoor khela, a coat of red on your lips will sensualize your look. The red lipstick goes well with all kinds of attires, if you know how to carry it well.

    More DURGA News

    Read more about: durga puja styles celebration lipstick
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue