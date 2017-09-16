Durga Puja Special: Lipstick Styles For The Five Days Of Celebration Make Up Tips oi-Kripa Chowdhury

Putting on lipstick is something that women do every day without a second thought. Although, the lip shades we use every day are pretty basic and subtle. But that's not the case when getting ready for a celebration such as Durga puja. Lipstick can be the most experimental part of any woman's makeup. this And this Durga puja, you can amp up your look by playing with your lipstick styling and shades with a new colour to put on every day.

Ensure you wear the lip shade that is at par with your attire and make your lips the center of attraction.

To make things easier for you, we've picked five lipstick colours and have distributed them according to the five days of the celebration. Just ensure the five colours you gather for the five days of the puja are not similar and also perfectly suit your skin tone.

Shashthi – Baby Pink On Shashthi, the look is usually kept simple; and hence a light pink on the lips does justice. Baby pink goes with all colours and attires. The best part is, this lipstick later can be used for work and parties as well. In case you own a dark shade of pink, just lighten it by blotting it with transluscent powder. Saptami – Plum Durga puja starts full fledged on this day, and adding some plum to your lips is surely going to do justice. Plum colour makes your lips look very attractive. Ensure you combine this with heavy makeup on the rest of the face to carry a graceful look. In a plum shade, you will get option of matte and metallic, from which you can make your own choice based on the look you are aiming at. Ashtami – Orange Ashtami is indeed the climax of the puja and your lips deserve the best splash of colour on this day. We picked orange for ashtami. Under orange, there will be further shades and tones, from which you can make a choice. The shades under orange lipstick are peach, apricot, melon, tea rose and so on. Pick the orange-based shade that goes in hand with your skin tone. Nabami – Chocolate On the last day of the puja, give the best of colour to your lips with a chocolaty shade. Chocolate goes good with all skin tones. Chocolate lipstick has variations and you have to pick the one that is at par with your skin tone. When wearing the chocolate lipstick, you have good options of ombering it as well. Dashami – Red We've reserved the all-time favourite red lipstick for the last day of the puja. Before stepping onto the immersion procession or sindoor khela, a coat of red on your lips will sensualize your look. The red lipstick goes well with all kinds of attires, if you know how to carry it well.