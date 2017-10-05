Beautiful Mehendi Designs For Karwa Chauth

Floral Design Mehendi Floral designs for mehendi are always in fashion. Floral patterns enhance the beauty of your hands. Be it a bridal mehendi, a Karwa Chauth special mehendi for the festive occasion or for a get-together, these floral designs adorn your hands beautifully and you are bound to get accolades from everyone.

Indian Mehendi Elaborate Designs Indian mehendi includes a variety of intricate patterns that mainly include flowers, swirls, peacocks, paisleys, etc. These are made on both the feet and hands. You need to have a lot of patience for these elaborate patterns because they take hours to be drawn. However, the output is stunning and worth it.

Bangle Design Mehendi These bangle henna designs look gorgeous on your hands and you don't need to wear heavy bangles at all.

Indo-Arabic Mehendi Designs These designs comprise bold Arabic-style outlines that are filled with complex and traditional Indian designs. Thus, these are also known as Indo-Arabic patterns. You can also enhance the beauty of this design by adding some small round white stones at a few places. This stone-studded mehendi is bound to make you stand out from the rest.

Bride & Groom Design Mehendi Karwa Chauth is the festival to put some spark into your married life. Mehendi plays a very important role to make this festival more exciting. So, how about getting the same mehendi pattern with which you had embellished your hand during your wedding? Yes, you guessed it right, it's the bride & groom henna pattern drawn on your hands, which will help rejuvenate both you and your partner and take you back to your romantic days.

2-in-1 Mehendi Design This design consists of curves, lines, geometrical patterns, squares, heart shapes and circles. This type of a pattern is made by splitting a design into two. One half of the design is drawn on one hand and the other half is drawn on the other hand. When you bring your left and right hands closer to each other, the pattern gets completed, which is called a perfect Karwa Chauth henna design.

Multi-coloured Designs Nowadays, multi-coloured henna designs are in vogue. Today's modern women love to adorn their hands with this type of vibrant designs. The various hues enhance the beauty of the henna. You can use floral patterns, feathers and peacocks to draw the complete design. Then, colour the peacocks and feathers in blue at a few places. You can give red or orange colour to a few flowers here and there to make the design look eye-catching.

Radha Krishna Mehendi Design You can get a Radha Krishna design on your entire hand on this Karwa Chauth. A henna tattoo of Lord Krishna embracing Radha can be the best thing to invoke the love between you and your partner.

Bride Groom Inside A Heart This is one of the most attractive mehendi designs that you can draw on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. On the left hand, you can draw a half heart shape and draw the bride within that half, and, on the right hand, you can draw the other half of the heart and then draw the groom within this half heart shape. Draw the rest of the pattern with lots of flowers, peacocks, paisleys, etc. Finally, when you bring both your hands closer, you can see the bride and groom within the same heart.