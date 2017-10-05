Just In
- 48 min ago Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan's Fabulous Cover Shoot Outfits Decoded
-
- 1 hr ago How To Perfectly Curl Your Hair Using A Flat Iron
- 1 hr ago Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, And Nayanthara Rock The Cover Shoot In Their Stylish Outfits
- 1 hr ago Mental Health Day 2019: #IAmHere4You Movement In Collaboration With Bipasha Basu
Don't Miss
- Movies Sooryavanshi Climax: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn Are Desi Avengers Of Cop Universe
- Finance KYC Scam: Here's All You Need To Know About It
- News Bengal BJP seeks Durga Puja outreach report to counter TMC’s anti-NRC stance
- Technology Nokia 6.2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launch Slated For October 11 In India
- Sports India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Transportation issue responsible for empty stands in Pune stadium
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Sales Registers 5,006 Units: Overtakes Renault Kwid Sales In September 2019
- Travel Sun-kissed Spots For Family Beach Vacations In India
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Beautiful Mehendi Designs For Karwa Chauth
Karwa Chauth is around the corner and the preparations have already begun. Painting the hands in some intricate mehendi designs is something that all the ladies do in preparation for this special day. Each woman who keeps fast for her husband on Karwa Chauth wants to look her best on this day.
If you aren't able to decide on which mehendi design to choose from for this Karwa Chauth, just have a look at some of the top mehendi designs that can opt for to help you stand out from the crowd.
Floral Design Mehendi
Floral designs for mehendi are always in fashion. Floral patterns enhance the beauty of your hands. Be it a bridal mehendi, a Karwa Chauth special mehendi for the festive occasion or for a get-together, these floral designs adorn your hands beautifully and you are bound to get accolades from everyone.
Indian Mehendi Elaborate Designs
Indian mehendi includes a variety of intricate patterns that mainly include flowers, swirls, peacocks, paisleys, etc. These are made on both the feet and hands. You need to have a lot of patience for these elaborate patterns because they take hours to be drawn. However, the output is stunning and worth it.
Bangle Design Mehendi
These bangle henna designs look gorgeous on your hands and you don't need to wear heavy bangles at all.
Indo-Arabic Mehendi Designs
These designs comprise bold Arabic-style outlines that are filled with complex and traditional Indian designs. Thus, these are also known as Indo-Arabic patterns. You can also enhance the beauty of this design by adding some small round white stones at a few places. This stone-studded mehendi is bound to make you stand out from the rest.
Bride & Groom Design Mehendi
Karwa Chauth is the festival to put some spark into your married life. Mehendi plays a very important role to make this festival more exciting. So, how about getting the same mehendi pattern with which you had embellished your hand during your wedding? Yes, you guessed it right, it's the bride & groom henna pattern drawn on your hands, which will help rejuvenate both you and your partner and take you back to your romantic days.
2-in-1 Mehendi Design
This design consists of curves, lines, geometrical patterns, squares, heart shapes and circles. This type of a pattern is made by splitting a design into two. One half of the design is drawn on one hand and the other half is drawn on the other hand. When you bring your left and right hands closer to each other, the pattern gets completed, which is called a perfect Karwa Chauth henna design.
Multi-coloured Designs
Nowadays, multi-coloured henna designs are in vogue. Today's modern women love to adorn their hands with this type of vibrant designs. The various hues enhance the beauty of the henna. You can use floral patterns, feathers and peacocks to draw the complete design. Then, colour the peacocks and feathers in blue at a few places. You can give red or orange colour to a few flowers here and there to make the design look eye-catching.
Radha Krishna Mehendi Design
You can get a Radha Krishna design on your entire hand on this Karwa Chauth. A henna tattoo of Lord Krishna embracing Radha can be the best thing to invoke the love between you and your partner.
Bride Groom Inside A Heart
This is one of the most attractive mehendi designs that you can draw on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. On the left hand, you can draw a half heart shape and draw the bride within that half, and, on the right hand, you can draw the other half of the heart and then draw the groom within this half heart shape. Draw the rest of the pattern with lots of flowers, peacocks, paisleys, etc. Finally, when you bring both your hands closer, you can see the bride and groom within the same heart.
Shiv Parvati Design
This is something different and new which you can try this Karwa Chauth. Get a henna tattoo with the duo of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, so that your love also booms like this pious duo.