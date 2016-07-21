Tips And Tricks To Make You Look Younger With Makeup

All of us want to look our best and have a youthful appearance and we all know that ageing is a natural process and we can't stop that. But what we can do is, we can definitely slow it down by applying sunscreen, keeping ourselves hydrated, eating lots of fruits and vegetables, exercising regularly and using the best-quality skin care products.

These simple steps are very important to maintain our youthful appearance, but apart from that, what else is there? Cosmetic surgery is one of the options, but that's going to cost a lot of money. So, the best option would be to fake it. And how do we fake it? With makeup, of course!

But you need to be careful while applying your makeup because if you do not wear your makeup properly, then it can make you look older. So, always make sure that you know your makeup products and the way it's applied. Once you master it, your skin will look youthful and natural with makeup.

So, here are ten tips which will be very helpful for you. Let's check it out.

1. Focus On Your Inner Corners:

Even if you opt for minimal makeup, it's a must that you conceal the dark color at the inner corners of your eyes. Women mostly focus on the circles underneath their eyes but the inner corners of the eyes are actually the most important part that makes the biggest difference. This will actually brighten your face and make you look fresh and well-rested. Yes, you will have to cover those dark circles as well. So, what you need to do is instead of drawing a half moon, draw an upside-down triangle, to help push your cheeks forward. If you have serious discoloration, then use a colour corrector underneath your concealer. Let's see which colour corrector is good for different skin tones:

For Fair Skin: Go for a pink corrector.

For Light To Medium Skin: Go for a peach corrector.

For Tan To Dark Skin: Go for an orange corrector.

For Deep Skin: Go for a red corrector.

2. Opt For Sheer Coverage:

Apply less foundation on your skin. Try to avoid medium to full coverage as much as possible. Though a foundation might wipe out flaws, but if you use it too much, then it may look heavy on the skin and rob the skin's natural radiance, therefore, making your face look flat. Women below their 30s can get away with full coverage look; but if you are past a certain age, then this type of makeup will settle into fine lines, therefore, making it look cakey. Instead, opt for a sheer foundation and use a shade that matches your skin. Apply your foundation in the centre of your face and blend it more properly at the edges, where you need less coverage. After that, you can apply opaque concealer wherever required. This way, you are covering only those places where you have marks and blemishes.

3. Use Less Powder:

When you apply too much powder, then your skin will look dry and dry skin always gives way to fine lines and wrinkles. But if you have oily skin and you would want to use powder to mattify certain areas, then opt for a translucent pure silica formula. These formulas are weightless and provide a natural look to the skin. The best thing about this formula is that you can reapply it on your skin and it will not make your skin look all caked-up. Do not dust your powder with a fluffy brush. Use a powder puff or an eyeshadow brush and apply it sparingly on to your T-zone. Use your powder only where it is required.

4. Choose Your Blush Wisely:

Blush can help add colour back to dull, drab skin, but if you use unflattering colour, then you will look old. So, if you have fair to medium skin tone, then peach is your thing. For medium to dark skin tones, coral is the best option. You can never go wrong with these colours. Stay away from sparkly and shimmery blushes and avoid extra dark or extra bright blush, as this will make you look like a clown.

5. Highlight Strategically:

Young skin has a natural luminosity, but once you age, you'll need to get back that glow to your skin. So, the best way to do that is by highlighting. This is one of the most important makeup tricks that you'll need to know because it will deceive people into thinking that you have a better complexion. This is because the highlighter will help pick up the light and therefore, make your skin look fresh and young. Go for a cream highlighter, as it will look more natural than powder highlighters.

How To Apply:

Dab a highlighter with your fingers across the top of your cheekbones, down the bridge of your nose, above your Cupid's bow, and at the inner corner of your eyes.

6. Groom Your Brows:

Straight, soft, feathery brows will make you look younger than angular, pointed brows. It's not about whether you have naturally thick or thin brows; but it's the way they are shaped and groomed that really matters. If you have gaps in your brows and want to create an illusion of fullness, then use a tinted wax or a fine-tipped brow pencil.

7. Define Those Lashes:

As we grow older, dark eyeshadow or eyeliner will look harsh, so we should focus our makeup on our eyelashes. Give your lashes a good curl and then apply several coats of mascara, starting from the root to tip. You can apply on the upper and lower lashes, but in order to avoid smudging, apply a mascara only on the top lashes. For a little more pop, fill your waterlines with a waterproof pencil. This will help make your lashes look thicker.

8. Choose Your Lip Colour Wisely:

It is very important to apply a lip shade that will make you look fresh and young. Avoid using dark, matte colours, as this can make your lips look thinner. Go with a soft berry shade. If you love glossy finish, then consider using a rose-tinted lip balm. If your lipstick bleeds, then opt for a lip liner. Lip liners can help give you an appearance of plumper and younger lips.

9. Use Light Shadows:

Apply light eyeshadows and avoid using darker colours like dark brown, black, purple, etc. These colours will make you look dull and old. If you'd like to pop those eyes a little bit, then apply your lightest shade near the peak of your brows and in the inner corner of your eyes.

10. Hydrate:

This is one of the easiest and important steps. We all need to hydrate from the inside out. So, what you need to do is drink plenty of water throughout the day and apply your moisturizer regularly. Opt for makeup products that have moisturizing properties. Do not use powder at all, instead use creams.