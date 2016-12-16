Product Of The Day: Forest Essentials Perfumed Bath Ritual Gift Box Review Make Up Tips oi-Staff

Forest Essentials makes really fragrant luxury bath and body products, using the ancient process of Ayurveda. Today, we are reviewing the Forest Essentials Perfumed Bath Ritual Gift Box, which would also, incidentally, be a great gifting option for anyone who loves beauty products.

Packaging:

It comes in a really pretty outer box in which the products are encased. It is a yellow and green box. It is very attractively and neatly packed.

Product Description:

The perfect solution to de-stress, calm and comfort the mind with an aromatic bath. Pre-bath products, the one of it's kind shower butter gently cleanses your skin while the bath & shower oil imparts a sensual fragrance that lingers on. Post-bath, body mist hydrates, solid perfume adds an enigmatic fragrance and the sunscreen protects your body from sun tan. A thoughtful selection.

Body Mist Nargis (50 ml)

Bath & Shower Oil Nargis (50 ml)

Ultra Rich Body Lotion Nargis (50 ml)

Shower Butter Nargis (15 g)

Scented Solid Perfume (8 g)

Products:

Fragrance: All of the products have the subtle floral fragrance. The fragrance is not at all over-powering and feels just a tiny bit like the smell of roses.

Body Mist: This is a really soft-smelling body mist and lasts for up to 2-3 hours if you put it on, on its own.

Body Lotion: The lotion has the same amazing Nargis fragrance and is a very light lotion. It is for people who have normal skin. So, if you have really dry skin, you may want to go for something else.

Body Oil: The oil was our favourite part of the gift box. When you hear the word "oil", you expect something that is really heavy on the skin. But not this one, it is super lightweight and not at all greasy. It gets absorbed by the skin really fast.

Shower Butter: It is a heavy and luxurious shower cream of sorts and it lathers up really well. Might be a little difficult to use because of the fact that it comes in a little box.

Solid Perfume: There is nothing spectacular about the solid perfume. We prefer the spray mist perfume over this, as it is easier to use and has the same fragrance.

Overall, it is a great gifting option and it does not even cost that much.

Pros:

Great for gifting

Lovely fragrance

Cons:

Lotion not for dry skin

Solid perfume is not that great

Price: Rs 1875 for the box