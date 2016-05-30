10 Most Common Mistakes You Should Never Do During Makeup

Doing proper makeup is an art that all women strive to master. In today's contemporary world, most women start applying their first makeup in their early teens. As the years go by, so does their makeup skills.

In the initial few years at this, most women make a lot of mistakes. In fact, very few women can claim to have never had any makeup disasters in their teenage years. However, most people learn from their mistakes; this in turn makes them get way better at this art with the passing days.

What needs to be noted here is the fact that the effect of not all the mistakes that you do on your skin is temporary. Some of the acts that you perform in your early years of doing makeup have a detrimental impact on your skin even years down the line.

Thus, if you think that you will learn stuff the hard way by learning from your blunders, please note that by the time you are done with making all the mistakes, you might not be left with the quality of skin to experiment with.

In such a situation, a little bit of expert guidance on the makeup mistakes that one should avoid is bound to do everyone some good. This article brings to you a carefully compiled list of the 10 common mistakes that most people make.

1. Applying makeup on dry skin

The skin type of a person varies from season to season and it is inevitable that some people would have a dry skin type at some point in their life. Do not make the mistake of applying makeup on dry skin. Doing so will give you a tired and cracked look and make you look much older than your actual years. Hence, make it a point to get your face properly hydrated before you apply makeup.

2. Ignoring the lighting condition

Makeup is an art. Like any other art, for makeup to come out in its true beauty, there are certain prerequisites. A proper lighting is one of the most important prerequisites. If you want to go to a day event and you apply your makeup under strong artificial lighting conditions, you will notice that during the actual event, you do not look as flattering as you did in front of the mirror. The vice versa is true as well. To avoid such a thing from happening, make sure that you do your makeup in lighting conditions that are similar to that of the actual venue or event.

3. Improper blending

The key to a good makeup lies in good blending such that the makeup does not look artificial on your skin. For that, there are a host of brushes available in the market. Do your research well and choose the brush that is best suited for your skin and the type of makeup product that you are planning to use it for. Do not use the same brush for multiple products. Remember, investing in a good quality blending item is something that will pay off in the long run.

4. Improper use of foundation

Do not use foundation on your face, unless you are opting for light and sheer makeup. Merely applying it on the cheeks, nose and under the eyes should suffice. Another important point with respect to foundation is choosing the right shade. If you do not get a shade that matches perfectly with your skin tone, you will end up looking cakey. Do not ever make the mistake of opting for a foundation that is lighter than your skin tone. Doing so will only highlight all the flaws of your skin.

5. Over washing the face

Cleansing and toning are the first steps to an effective makeup. Hence, it is advisable that you wash your face before you apply any makeup. However, please note that overdoing the same will end up in more harm than good. It will lead to dry and flaky skin that is prone to sunburn. To prevent such a thing from happening, make sure that you wash your face only once prior to applying the makeup

6. Improper use of eyeliner

Do not use eyeliner on the waterline. Rather go for a nude pencil on the waterline and then pick up a more subtle and lighter shade of eyeliner for your bottom lids. If you are someone who is fond of a natural look, make sure that you do not apply an eyeliner for the entire upper lid. Rather, go for just three-fourth of the upper lid and leave the rest of the eyelid as it is. Do not go for thick lines. For that, it is a good practice to opt for a pencil liner in lieu of a liquid one.

7. Face powder caution

Face powder is a good option if you are someone who sweats a lot. A lot of women go for dabbing their face with powder, once they are done with the rest of the makeup in an endeavour to seal it all up. However, it is also a known fact that face powder increases the focus on fine lines and wrinkles. That is why it is a good practice to make sure that it is used only on the T-zone. It is also advisable that one should reduce the use of the same as and when they age.

8. Flashy fingernails

It is always important to understand the reason and occasion that you are doing the makeup for. For day-time centric events, long and flashy fingernails do not always give the best impression. The extra amount of shine will in fact draw more attention to you than what is necessary and it may also make you appear witchy. Hence, it is always a good practice to go for more subtle shades of nail paints. If you are really fond of the flashy sort, make sure that you restrict their use to night events only.

9. Sleeping with makeup on

As stated earlier, over washing your face is bad for your skin. However, what's worse is you heading for the bed with your makeup on. Doing so will give the harmful chemicals that are present in cosmetics a greater amount of time to act on your skin which, in turn, will foster the way to unhealthy skin. Hence, no matter how tired you are, make it a point to cleanse your face and remove all traces of makeup before you call it a day and head for the bed at night.

10. Doing over touch up

We understand that you want to look good for hours at end and for that, touch up may be necessary. However, make sure that you do not overdo it. You do not really need to apply a coat of lipstick every time you head to the washroom. Ideally, you should go for a touch up for your makeup every 6 to 7 hours. If you go or touch up every now and then, it will make your face look messy after a while. It is always a good practice to go for long-lasting makeup that does not require touch ups at all.